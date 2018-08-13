Press Release

13 August 2018

Immunicum AB (publ) to Present Preclinical Data on Ilixadencel in Combination with CPIs and Immune Enhancers at ESMO 2018 Congress

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that the company will present a poster on its lead development candidate, ilixadencel, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress, held October 19-23, 2018 in Munich, Germany. Immunicum will announce the complete data through a press release following the presentation. The poster abstract will also be published in the ESMO 2018 Congress Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal, Annals of Oncology.

Poster Information:

Title: Intratumoral administration of pro-inflammatory allogeneic, "off-the-shelf", dendritic cells in combination with anti-PD-1 or anti-CD137 has a synergistic anti-tumor effect

Presentation Number: 440P

Presenter: Dr. Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer

Date & Time: Monday, October 22, 2018; 12.45 - 13.45 CET

Location: Hall A3 - Poster Area Networking Hub

About ilixadencel

Ilixadencel, a cell therapy product, is an off-the-shelf cancer immune primer, developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Its active ingredient is activated allogeneic dendritic cells, derived from healthy blood donors. Intratumoral injection of these cells generates an inflammatory response which in turn leads to tumor-specific activation of the patient's cytotoxic T-cells.

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)

20180813_Immunicum_ESMO poster acceptance_Final ENG (http://hugin.info/171739/R/2210393/860438.pdf)



