Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Change of Adviser 13-Aug-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 August 2018 Tern Plc Change of adviser Tern plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Allenby Capital Limited as the Company's nominated adviser and joint broker, with immediate effect. Enquiries: Tern plc Al Sisto, CEO Via Redleaf Sarah Payne, Finance Director Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and joint broker) Tel: 0203 328 5656 David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Whitman Howard (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Tel: 020 7659 1234 Redleaf Communications Elisabeth Cowell/ Fiona Norman/ Alina Tel: 020 7382 Haritonova 4730 ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: STR - Change of Adviser TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5859 EQS News ID: 713239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

