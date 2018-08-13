In a tender for 50 MW of solar, local PV module manufacturer and project developer, Solar Philippines submitted a bid of P2.34 (US$0.044) per kWh.The Philippines-based solar company submitted an offer of P2.34 ($0.044) per kwh in a tender held by the country's power utility, Meralco for 50 MW of solar power. In a statement to pv magazine, company CEO, Leandro Leviste said the offer is currently the lowest bid for large-scale solar in Southeast Asia. The previous lowest offer was P2.99 ($0.056), which was submitted by the same company in a previous solar tender held by Meralco in 2017. The Philippines ...

