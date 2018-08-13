BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Significant Shareholder
London, August 13
AIM and Media Release
13 August 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
UBS Group AG has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (UBS Group) have reduced their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares through the sale of 12,524,014 shares on 8th and 9thAugust 2018 for an average sale price of A$0.28 per share. Following the sale, the company understands UBS Group has an interest in 47,866,115 ordinary shares representing 4.2% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
