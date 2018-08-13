

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported that a total of 181,051 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles were sold in the month of July, up 0.2% year-over-year, bringing year-to-date sales up to 1,423,565, an increase of 1.6% from prior year. July sales of all BMW brand vehicles edged up 0.7% on last year's result with a total of 154,531 vehicles delivered worldwide. With production of the BMW X3 ramping up in South Africa and China, in addition to existing capacity in the USA, worldwide sales of the model totalled 15,482 in July, an increase of 52.3% compared with the same month last year.



In the first seven months of the year, deliveries of BMW Group electrified vehicles totalled 71,310 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 40.6% on the same period last year.



