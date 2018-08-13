

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased as initially estimated in June, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



The volume of industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 3.1 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.8 percent rise in May. That was in line with the flash data published on August 7.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production registered a growth of 4.2 percent



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent from May, when it climbed by 1.8 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



