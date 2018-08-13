sprite-preloader
ELEMENTIS PLC - Completion of Works Council consultation

PR Newswire

London, August 13

Elementis plc

13 August 2018

Completion of Works Council consultation

Elementis plc ("Elementis") announces that the customary consultation procedures with Mondo Minerals' works council required by the signing protocol dated 29 June 2018 have been completed.

Further to the announcement on 31 July 2018, the Board of Elementis continues to explore its options in relation to the transaction following major shareholders having expressed concerns.

Enquiries

Elementis

James Curran, Investor Relations 020 7067 2994

Tulchan

Martin Robinson 020 7353 4200

David Allchurch


© 2018 PR Newswire