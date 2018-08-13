ELEMENTIS PLC - Completion of Works Council consultation

Elementis plc

13 August 2018

Completion of Works Council consultation

Elementis plc ("Elementis") announces that the customary consultation procedures with Mondo Minerals' works council required by the signing protocol dated 29 June 2018 have been completed.

Further to the announcement on 31 July 2018, the Board of Elementis continues to explore its options in relation to the transaction following major shareholders having expressed concerns.

