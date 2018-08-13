ELEMENTIS PLC - Completion of Works Council consultation
PR Newswire
London, August 13
Elementis plc
13 August 2018
Completion of Works Council consultation
Elementis plc ("Elementis") announces that the customary consultation procedures with Mondo Minerals' works council required by the signing protocol dated 29 June 2018 have been completed.
Further to the announcement on 31 July 2018, the Board of Elementis continues to explore its options in relation to the transaction following major shareholders having expressed concerns.
Enquiries
Elementis
James Curran, Investor Relations 020 7067 2994
Tulchan
Martin Robinson 020 7353 4200
David Allchurch