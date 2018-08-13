sprite-preloader
13.08.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CIFF Shanghai 2018 will be displaying new products and choice brands at a show that will set the trend for home furnishings

- CIFF Shanghai will cover 400,000 square metres of space at the National Exhibition & Convention Center (Shanghai) in Hongqiao. The attendance of new high-end exhibitors will help identify the real design trends required by visitors deeply invested in quality, taste, and brand.

The 42nd CIFF Shanghai will be held at the National Exhibition & Convention Center (Shanghai) in Hongqiao, from 10 to 13 September 2018, hosting more than 1,200 exhibitors and covering a total exhibition area of 400,000 square metres of optimized layout.

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIFF Shanghai, from 10 to 13 September 2018 will host the industry leaders and cutting-edge enterprises, sounding the bugle on new product launches in the industry and starting a trend in home furnishings: more than 1200 exhibitors willshowcasetheir new products, including many industry-leading brands such as Man Wah, Kuka, Zuoyou, Sleemon, Scihome, Ashley, HTL, Chateaud'Ax, Violino, Landbond, QM, Kinwai, Jongtay, Dious, Maratti, Merryfair, UE, Fuhe, Henglin, Homag, SCM, Biesse, Sikai, Yongwei, Global Views, VC Asia, Creative, Vivabella, Caopu, Higold and Evergaining.

More than 90 renowned brands will debut at CIFF Shanghai 2018, including international brands such as Thomasville & Co., Lexington, Rochebobois, Medea, Composad, Rossini, Tonin Casa, Nagano, Seki, Muuto and White Feathers; high-end design brands such as Weimo, MC, Wuuyo, Xiqi, Kinetic Amber, Camerich, IKASAS, Cocomat, Mine, Bushi Jade, Mujing, Cozy and Tayohya; mattress brands such as Sealy, Dunlop, Lattoflex, Tempur, Yunshitong, Serta, Airland, Medicoil, Sleepmaker and Simmons; kids furniture brands such as Colorlife, X.M.B, Douding, Hello Kitty and SingBee, as well as intelligent home furnishing brands such as iflytek, Morgan Dooya, Creavr, Huoshu Data and Homexpress.

China International Furniture Machinery & Woodworking Machinery Fair (Shanghai) will introduce the wood-based panel machinery brands such as the German giants Homag, Weinig, Siempelkamp, Wenhoener, the big Italian groups Biesse and Scm, the Austrian Andritz and Berndorf, and the Scandinavian Sandvik and Valmet, in addition to many important Chinese constructors and operators such as Nanxing, Jinan Restar, Yalian, Foma Group, Swpm, Lmt, Ruiwudi, Leke, Huajian, Yuantina, Lianrou, Hengkang, Fuyi and Zinqunli.

Media Contact:
Jun Chen
+86-20-89128065
chenj@fairwindow.com.cn
1251089755@qq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726668/ciff.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire