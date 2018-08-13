Valmet to upgrade the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Billingsfors pulp mill in Sweden

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has been chosen as a supplier by Ahlstrom-Munksjö for the upgrade of the recovery boiler and surrounding systems in the Billingsfors mill in Sweden. The main objective is to increase the capacity of the recovery boiler. The upgrade will also result in a better boiler availability and environmental performance.

The order was included in Valmet's second quarter 2018 orders received. The value of this kind of order is typically above EUR 10 million. The upgraded recovery boiler is planned to be started in the second half of 2019.

Valmet will bring major upgrades to the pulp mill's recovery boiler. The lower part will be replaced with a new pressure vessel based on the latest designs for Valmet's high-performing RECOX recovery boilers. New heating surfaces will be installed to increase the boiler's heat economy and enable a higher production of steam. Surrounding systems for combustion air, black liquor, smelt and green liquor will be upgraded.

Valmet has a very high focus on the management of health, safety and environment (HSE) and the delivery to Billingsfors also includes improvements that focus on worker safety and a better working environment in the boiler building.

"We are very happy and proud to have been chosen as supplier for this important upgrade and are really looking forward to working together with Billingsfors. We will bring the knowledge and technology of Valmet and will combine this with a solid partnership approach that brings the mill's performance forward," says Marcus Grundevik, Sales Manager at Valmet.

"We at Ahlstrom-Munksjö Billingsfors look forward to work with Valmet in the upgrade of our recovery boiler. This project is an important step for Billingsfors to meet the stricter environmental regulations through improved process combustion, reducing local air emissions. This investment is also key for improved efficiency in the mill including lower maintenance costs and higher pulp and insulation paper production," says Jonas Lindqvist, Plant Manager, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Paper AB Billingsfors.

Information about the customer Ahlstrom Munksjö

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to customers worldwide. Its offerings include decor paper, filter media, release liners, abrasive backings, nonwovens, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, food packaging and labeling, tape, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics. Ahlstrom-Munksjö's annual net sales are about EUR 2.2 billion and it employs 6,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For more information, please contact:

Marcus Grundevik, Sales & Project Manager, Mill and Plant Sales, Valmet, tel. +46 (0) 31 50 10 00

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more: www.valmet.com (https://www.valmet.com/), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (https://twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

