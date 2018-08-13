

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday as turmoil in Turkey and the lira's free-fall triggered fears of contagion. Tensions between the U.S. and Turkey have been on the rise due to Turkish detention of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson and Trump's move to double metals tariffs on Turkey.



Chinese shares ended off their day's lows, helped by gains in the technology sector on hopes of policy boost from Beijing.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed down 9.44 points or 0.34 percent at 2,785.87 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell as much as 1.52 percent to 27,936.57.



Japanese shares hit a one-month low, tracking weak cues from the U.S. and Europe and a firmer yen on concerns that the financial crisis in Turkey will have a spillover effect on the world economy.



The Nikkei average slumped 440.65 points or 1.98 percent to 21,857.43 while the broader Topix index shed 2.13 percent to close at 1,683.50.



Banks Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2-3 percent amid the deepening U.S.-Turkey trade rift.



Automakers Toyota, Mazda Motor, Honda Motors and Isuzu Motors also dropped 2-3 percent while tech stocks such as Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings fell 3.1 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.



Australian shares closed lower, with banks and miners pacing the decliners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 26.20 points or 0.42 percent to 6,252.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 25.50 points or 0.40 percent at 6,341.30.



A fall in commodity prices on worries about geopolitical tensions pulled down mining stocks. BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and South32 lost 1-2 percent.



Banks also closed lower ahead of quarterly updates later in the week. The big four banks fell around half a percent.



Energy stocks such as Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos rose between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent after oil prices rose over 1 percent on Friday on worries about tightening supplies.



Health insurer NIB Holdings soared 9.7 percent after upgrading guidance for full-year. Domain Holdings rallied 3.8 percent after unveiling its full-year results.



Seoul stocks plunged to an annual low as technology companies extended recent declines and investors fretted about fallouts from Turkey's currency crisis. The benchmark Kospi tumbled 34.34 points or 1.50 percent to finish at 2,248.45, its lowest level since May 4, 2017.



New Zealand shares finished lower, dragged down by construction and healthcare stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 65.57 points or 0.73 percent to 8,945.04.



Singapore's Straits Times index was down over 1 percent after a government report showed the country's economy grew at a slower pace in the second quarter.



U.S. stocks fell on Friday amid geopolitical tensions after President Trump approved higher steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, sending the lira tumbling to a record low. The Dow dropped 0.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 shed around 0.7 percent.



