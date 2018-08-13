Agreement sees TiVo continue to strengthen its European IP customer base

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that "Altice Portugal" has renewed its IP license with TiVo.

Altice in Portugal is just the latest service provider to renew its license as TiVo continues to build momentum in Europe for its IP portfolio ensuring European operators can continue to deploy advanced products that use patented TiVo innovations.

"The union of Altice Portugal and TiVo is an endorsement to our leadership in delivering the ultimate entertainment experience to consumers worldwide," said Arvin Patel, executive vice president and chief IP officer, Rovi Corporation, a TiVo company. "Thanks to our innovative IP, Altice Portugal can deliver world class TV and compelling consumer experiences to over a million homes in Portugal."

The TiVo companies have spent decades investing in research and development to generate some of the most valuable intellectual property in the media and entertainment industry. This commitment to innovation provides TiVo the freedom of action to deliver solutions that touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, and empowers IP licensees to build customized next-generation digital entertainment solutions for consumers around the globe.

"Altice Portugal's IP renewal with TiVo is testament to our continued momentum in building an innovative IP portfolio across Europe," said Samuel Sweet, SVP Sales, EMEAR at TiVo. "Our continued recent momentum in licensing multiple service providers in Europe this year, demonstrates how this market is an exciting area of growth for the whole TiVo business."

