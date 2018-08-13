Expands the Group's integrated drug discovery and development services support within the US

Concept Life Sciences (Concept), the integrated drug discovery, development and analytical services company, today announced the appointment of Sarah Harris as Business Development Director for the East Coast, USA. Sarah joins David Halverson, US Head of Sales, and John Vu, West Coast Business Development Director, to further expand the Group's support for its integrated discovery and development services in the US.

Sarah began her career as a scientist at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, and has 10 years' business development experience in the biotechnology industry, including national account coverage, in pre-clinical services, reagents and consumables used in drug development, and Phase 1 validation. Sarah joins Concept from Fidelta, a pre-clinical discovery services company, where she was National Business Development Director. She has also previously held Business Development roles with Envigo and Affymetrix.

Philip Payne, Chief Commercial Officer, Concept Life Sciences, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sarah as the latest addition to the highly-skilled business development team Concept is building in the US, to manage our growing portfolio of US partners. Her strong background and considerable experience will be a great asset as we continue to increase the reach of our integrated discovery and development services."

