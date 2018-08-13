Sphere Fluidics, a company providing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, announced today that Tris Vaughan, PhD FRSB has joined its scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr Vaughan's appointment will further strengthen the company's understanding of biopharmaceutical discovery and cell line development and help translate its technology to an industrial context.

Sphere Fluidics develops and manufactures Cyto-Mine, an automated platform which integrates screening, sorting, isolation and clone verification. The system provides high-throughput single cell analysis and monoclonality assurance for antibody discovery and cell line development.

Dr Vaughan is Vice President R&D Antibody Discovery and Protein Engineering for MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca. He has held several key roles in MedImmune where he currently leads a team of 120 scientists. He has made a significant contribution to the discovery of several clinical candidates, and has authored numerous publications and patents. Prior to joining MedImmune, Dr Vaughan was also a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Toronto and a graduate of the University of Leeds Genetics Department.

Dr Frank Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, said: "Dr Vaughan's knowledge and expertise gained throughout his longstanding and successful career in biopharmaceutical discovery and development will be an invaluable addition to our board of scientific advisors. We look forward to working with him to help strengthen the application of our technology for the industry.

Dr Tris Vaughan, Scientific Advisory Board Member, Sphere Fluidics, said: "I am delighted to have been invited to join the SAB for Sphere Fluidics. I look forward to offering my input as the company works to advance microfluidic picodroplet technology and improve upon biotherapeutic discovery and development. It will be my pleasure to collaborate with the Sphere Fluidics team and offer scientific direction to the organization.

