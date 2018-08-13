

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in July, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 1.3 percent rise in June. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



The acceleration of inflation was mainly due to higher prices of regulated energy products.



Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food, eased to 0.7 percent from 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in July, confirming the preliminary data.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, quickened to 1.9 percent in July from 1.4 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP dropped 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX