

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were trading lower on Monday, as investors remained wary of the continued fallout from the Turkish currency's woes.



The lira recouped some losses after hitting a new record low early today on concerns about a deepening rift with the United States.



The benchmark DAX was down 60 points or 0.48 percent at 12,365 in opening deals after tumbling 2 percent on Friday.



Banks continued to fall on contagion fears, with Commerzbank down 0.8 percent and Deutsche Bank falling 1 percent.



Bayer plunged 11 percent after a shock U.S. ruling against its subsidiary Monsanto.



Residential property company Vonovia was rising half a percent after it agreed to pay 334.4 million euros to buy the remaining minority interest in Austria's Buwog.



Fraport slid 0.7 percent after announcing its passenger traffic figures for July.



United Internet jumped 2.7 percent. The Internet services company confirmed its 2018 guidance after reporting a 32.4 percent rise in Q2 core profit.



Steel producer Salzgitter Group dropped 1.3 percent. The company posted strong first-half results and backed its FY18 outlook, but warned of a rise in imports into the European Union.



Automaker BMW edged up slightly after reporting flat worldwide sales in July.



