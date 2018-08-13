Minimally Invasive Surgery Market is Expected to Grow Owing to Rising Awareness of Technologically Advanced MIS Techniques Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global minimally invasive surgery market is bifurcated into cardiothoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, gynecological surgery, vascular surgery, bariatric surgery, urological surgery, ENT/Respiratory surgery, Neurological surgery, Pediatric surgery and dental surgery. Minimally invasive surgical instruments are expected to rise at a higher CAGR during the assessment period. Minimally invasive surgical instruments involve small surgeries and minimized risk of infection resulting in shorter time for recovery. Thin needles are mainly used during such operation. Advantages associated with such type of surgeries are lowered costs and minimal duration of hospital stay. Overall, the patient experience less trauma gets faster recovery. Therefore, continuous innovations and remarkable achievements have added to the popularity of this field.

Browse 101 page research report with TOC on "Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market" at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/minimally-invasive-surgery-market

Some usual procedures involved in this type of treatment include biopsy, hernia repairs, removing pituitary tumors, removal of bad kidneys, and restoration of thoracic and abdominal aneurysm. However, not every type of patient can avail this treatment due to association of several risks and constraints. Raised body mass index, skin adhesions, risk and complications of anesthesia, are some associated risks in this surgery. On other hand, bleeding and organ infection are some associated constraints if the patient does not fulfill treatment eligibility. Usually instruments such as trocar, retractors, staplers, laparoscope, arthroscope, scissors, and forceps are used. Such instruments are used in exploratory surgery, laparoscopic surgery and arthroscopic surgery.

Minimally invasive surgery Industry is driven by rising number of surgeries, benefits associated with minimally invasive over traditional open surgeries, minimum costs, rising incidences of diseases arising out of lifestyle disorders, and technological developments. Additionally, rising awareness of technologically advanced MIS techniques is likely to propel market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising obesity rate and growing awareness about technological developments fuels market growth for the forecast period.

Minimally invasive surgery market is segmented into handheld devices, electrosurgical instruments, guiding devices, inflation systems, auxiliary instruments & cutter instruments, based on product. Handheld instruments are further sub-segmented into stents, retractors, dilators, forceps & spatulas, retractors, graspers, sutures, visualizing scopes, suction tubes, vessel sealing & needle holders.

Guiding devices are further sub-categorized into guiding catheters and guidewires. Inflation systems are further sub-segmented into balloons, balloon inflation device, insufflators and insufflator needles. Electrosurgical instruments are further sub-categorized into electrosurgical generators and electrocautery devices. Auxiliary instruments are further sub-categorized into clamps, staplers, cannulas, closure devices, cutter instruments, trocars, rasps, scissors, dissectors and blades.

Based on end-user, the minimally invasive surgery market is segmented into private hospitals & surgical clinics, government hospitals, academic & research institutes. Based on geography, the minimally invasive surgery market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa. North America dominates the market owing to rise in number of minimally invasive surgeries and growing geriatric population in the U.S.

APAC regions such as India & China are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to large consumer base, rising awareness about minimally invasive surgery techniques, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, rising purchasing power of middle-class sector and favorable reimbursement by government. The key players in the minimally invasive surgery market include Medtronic Plc, Ethicon, Aesculap Inc, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Inc, ConMed Corporation, Abott laboratories, Applied Biomedical Resources Corporation, Microline Surgical and Zimmer Biomet Inc.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Pericarditis Market

Bioactive Wound Care Market

Urinalysis Market

Fibromyalgia Treatments Market

Market Segment:

This report studies the global Minimally Invasive Surgery market, analyzes and researches the Minimally Invasive Surgery development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare

• Philips Healthcare

• Medtronic

• Stryker

• Zimmer Biomet

• Abbott

• Johnson & Johnson

• Smith & Nephew

• Boston Scientific

• Olympus

• ArthroCare Corporation

• Biomet

• DePuy Synthes

• Teleflex

• Surgical Innovations Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Minimally Invasive Surgery can be split into

• Robotic MIS Instruments

• Non-robotic Hand Guided Assistance Systems

Market segment by Application, Minimally Invasive Surgery can be split into

• Cardiothoracic Surgery

• Vascular Surgery

• Cosmetic/Bariatric Surgery

• Gastrointestinal Surgery

• Gynecological Surgery

• Urological Surgery

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Others (ENT/respiratory surgery, neurological surgery, dental surgery, and pediatric surgery)

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: http://www.millioninsights.blogspot.com/