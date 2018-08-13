Kanazawa University Invites Principle Investigators (PIs) for the NanoLSI Fellowship Program

KANAZAWA, Japan, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI), Kanazawa University, Japan, invites PIs (principle investigators) in molecular, cellular, and structural biologists to participate in research activities at the NanoLSI as part of the NanoLSI Fellowship Program with the aim of initiating international cooperation between their institutions and NanoLSI. During the program, PIs will learn how to operate state-of-the-art innovative atomic force microscopy systems and image proteins and cells for their own research.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/729685/Kanazawa_University_NanoLSI_Fellowship.jpg )



Details about the NanoLSI Fellowship Program and application form

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/research/applications/fellowship/

Deadline for applications

31 August 2018 (Japan standard time)

Applicants will receive notification of the results of the selection by the end of October 2018

Overview

The NanoLSI Fellowship Program covers:

1. Travel expenses between applicants' country and Japan

2. Accommodation expenses and daily allowance based on KU regulations

3. NanoLSI Fellows can be accompanied by researchers, postdocs, and so on from their own labs. NanoLSI will also cover the travel expenses for a maximum two such researchers.

4. Faculty members and technicians will fully support the research activities of NanoLSI Fellows at NanoLSI.

5. While staying at NanoLSI, Fellows will be able to use all the equipment in the laboratories, including instruments, disposable supplies (for up to 300K JPY) etc., and the Kanazawa University guest house if there are vacancies available.

6. Applicants will be able to use the following instruments:

High-speed Atomic Force Microscope (HS-AFM) Frequency-modulation AFM (FM-AFM) & Three-dimensional AFM (3D-AFM) Scanning ion conductance microscopy (SICM)

Background of the NanoLSI Program

The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI), Kanazawa University, Japan was chosen on October 6, 2017 to become another center in MEXT's World Premier International Research Center Initiatives (WPI Centers).

http://www.jsps.go.jp/english/e-toplevel/

Takeshi Fukuma, the Director of the WPI-NanoLSI, developed the world's first liquid-environment frequency modulation atomic force microscope (FM-AFM) with atomic resolution, enabling observation biomolecules, three-dimensional distributions of hydration, and flexible surface structures with subnanometer resolution at solid-liquid interfaces. Furthermore, Toshio Ando, a principle investigator of the WPI, is internationally renowned for developing the high-speed atomic force microscopy (HS-AFM) and dynamic imaging of proteins the with HS-AFM.

Based on these advanced technologies, NanoLSI plans to develop 'nanoendoscopic techniques' by combining the world's most advanced bio-scanning probe microscopy (SPM) and supramolecular chemistry. This combination will allow for not only the imaging of surfaces and interior of live cells but also the analysis of metabolites and nucleic acids and the manipulation of cell activities. By introducing multi-scale simulations to these studies, NanoLSI aims to construct models for the mechanisms underlying molecular and cellular functions including understanding of cancer-specific abnormalities of cells by comparing normal and cancer cells. Through these studies, NanoLSI aims to achieve nano-level understandings of various life phenomena and thereby establish a new research field termed 'nanoprobe life science'.

Within this framework the NanoLSI established the 'NanoLSI Fellowship Program' to initiate international collaborations and disseminate knowledge of SPM techniques.

About Kanazawa University

As the leading comprehensive university on the Sea of Japan coast, Kanazawa University has contributed greatly to higher education and academic research in Japan since it was founded in 1949. The University has three colleges and 16 schools offering courses in subjects that include medicine, computer engineering, and humanities.

The University is located on the coast of the Sea of Japan in Kanazawa - a city rich in history and culture. The city of Kanazawa has a highly respected intellectual profile since the time of the fiefdom (1598-1867). Kanazawa University is divided into two main campuses: Kakuma and Takaramachi for its approximately 12,200 students including 600 from overseas.

Kanazawa University website: http://www.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/e/

Further information

Professor Seizo Morita

Secretary General, Nano Life Science Institute

Kanazawa University

Kakuma, Kanazawa, Ishikawa 920-1192 JAPAN

Email: nanolsi-sy-sen@adm.kanazawa-u.ac.jp

