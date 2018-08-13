

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks extended losses from the previous session on Monday as investors kept an eye on a worsening trade dispute between the United States and Turkey.



The lira recouped some losses after hitting a new record low early today on concerns about a deepening rift with the United States.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 13 points or 0.24 percent at 5,401 in opening deals after losing 1.6 percent on Friday.



Banks continued to fall on contagion fears, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all falling over 1 percent.



Air France KLM shares fell more than 5 percent after Dutch pilots threatened further strikes if pay talks with management didn't resume before Friday.



