Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet

London, August 10

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

13 August 2018

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2018

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, http://www.finsburygt.com/.

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8732


