DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German Union, Verdi, stated that it will be holding discussions with Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) to reach a Collective Labour Agreement on the pay hike proposed for the flight attendants working in Germany. The Union is demanding a substantial pay hike.



Last week, Ryanair cancelled 250 flights scheduled to operate on 10th August 2018 at Ryanair airports in Germany due to a strike organized by the pilot union.



