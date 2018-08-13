sprite-preloader
13.08.2018 | 12:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Publication of Presentation on website

PR Newswire

London, August 13

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Issuer")

PUBLICATION OF THE ISSUER'S INVESTOR ROADSHOW PRESENTATION

Prospective noteholders are advised that the Issuer has published the AECI Fixed Income Roadshow Presentation ("the Presentation") on its website Tuesday, 7 August 2018.

The Presentation is available on the Issuer's website at the following link https://www.aeci.co.za/investor-relation-debt-capital-markets.php.

13 August 2018

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place

Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road

Sandton 2196, South Africa

P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa


© 2018 PR Newswire