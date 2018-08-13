

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Monday to extend losses from the previous session as fears over the collapse of the Turkish lira continued to spook markets.



The lira recouped some losses after hitting a new record low early today on concerns about a deepening rift with the United States.



After the currency witnessed a free fall late last week, the country's central bank today took measures to boost the liquidity in the foreign exchange market.



In addition, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced a plan to calm the highly volatile financial markets.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 40 points or 0.51 percent at 7,627 in late opening deals after closing 1 percent lower on Friday.



Travel firm TUI tumbled 3.2 percent and packaging group Mondi lost 2 percent after a fresh slump in Turkey's currency.



Shipbroker Clarkson soared 11 percent after the company said trading conditions have improved in the second quarter.



Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings plunged 14 percent after the Bermuda based investment Company reported weak profit in its first half with lower revenues.



