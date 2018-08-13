

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Monday to extend losses from the previous session as fears over the collapse of the Turkish lira continued to spook markets.



The lira recouped some losses after hitting a new record low early today on concerns about a deepening rift with the United States.



After the currency witnessed a free fall late last week, the country's central bank today took measures to boost the liquidity in the foreign exchange market.



In addition, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced a plan to calm the highly volatile financial markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down half a percent at 383.84 in late opening deals after declining 1.1 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was moving down 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down half a percent.



Banks continued to fall on contagion fears, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling 1-2 percent.



Spanish bank BBVA tumbled 3.8 percent and Italian lender UniCredit lost 3.4 percent.



GAM Holding dropped 2.7 percent after the Swiss money manager said it would liquidate some funds run by a suspended fund manager.



Air France KLM shares fell more than 5 percent in Paris after Dutch pilots threatened further strikes if pay talks with management didn't resume before Friday.



Bayer plunged 11 percent in Frankfurt after a shock U.S. ruling against its subsidiary Monsanto.



British travel firm TUI tumbled 3.2 percent and packaging group Mondi lost 2 percent after a fresh slump in Turkey's currency.



Shipbroker Clarkson soared 11 percent after the company said trading conditions have improved in the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX