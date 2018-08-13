Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced it received top honors in the 15th Annual International Business Awards with four Stevie Awards in recognition of outstanding products and services that help professionals globally comply with legislation, navigate complex standards, and maximize firm's value with their clients. Tax Accounting division CEO Karen Abramson was also honored as an Innovator of the Year.

Best New Products

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is focused on helping tax and accounting professionals grow, manage and protect their business and their clients' businesses in a fast-moving and ever-changing world.

2018 GOLD Stevie: CCH ProSystem fx Engagement was recognized for its end-to-end solution that empowers accounting and audit firms to fully integrate their audit process combining workpaper manager, trial balance manager and workflow tool into one integrated solution, in the Best New Product, Software, Integration Solution category

ProSystem Engagement was recognized for its end-to-end solution that empowers accounting and audit firms to fully integrate their audit process combining workpaper manager, trial balance manager and workflow tool into one integrated solution, in the Best New Product, Software, Integration Solution category 2018 GOLD Stevie: CCH Tagetik: Finance Transformation Platform was recognized for empowering finance and business professionals to harness granular data to uncover hidden value and deliver business insights that drive more informed and confident decision-making, in the Best New Product, Software, Financial Management Solution category

2018 GOLD Stevie: CCH Tagetik: IFRS 17 Solution was recognized for providing Insurance companies with automated solutions to comply with IFRS regulations, in the Best New Product, Software, FinTech Solution category

2018 BRONZE Stevie: CCH Axcess Data Insights was recognized for delivering data visualization dashboards to empower tax and accounting firms to understand performance trends, in the Best New Product, Software, Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution category

"The increasingly complex regulatory landscape has really changed the game in how accounting professionals rely on our expertise, and it is exciting for us to constantly innovate to provide our customers with the best viable solutions," said Karen Abramson, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "Being recognized by the International Business Awards for our new products is a testament to our team's dedication and passion to help professionals achieve new levels of success."

Innovator of the Year

Tax Accounting Division CEO Karen Abramson has been honored with a Bronze Stevie as Innovator of the Year for fostering a culture of innovation among her teams including the highly successful global coding event known as the Code Games.

"I am honored to be personally recognized by the International Business Awards as an Innovator of the Year," said Abramson. "But innovation can only happen when an organization is grounded in strong values and meaningful purpose, like Wolters Kluwer. I'm proud to lead such an amazing, dedicated team."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 competition attracted more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all types, in more than 74 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"This year's Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards. "We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements."

