Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for the atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat the atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome: Market overview

Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) is a systemic disease that primarily affects the kidneys. This rare condition is associated with genetic mutations or polymorphisms that result in chronic, uncontrolled activation of the alternative complement pathway. It is a syndrome characterized by three major problem areas, namely progressive renal failure, problems associated with red blood cell and platelet counts, and problems that occur in the vascular system. aHUS are not caused by external agents such as bacteria or virus. Some internal chain of events set the disease off, and the syndrome becomes active. The syndrome is not well understood. In many cases, it has been identified as a genetic problem due to an irregularity in several suspect genes.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Most of the cases of aHUS are sporadic, which means they occur in people with no apparent history of the disorder in the family. Less than 20% of all cases have been reported to run in families. When the disorder is familial, it can have an autosomal dominant or autosomal recessive pattern of inheritance."

Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (subcutaneous, oral, intravenous+subcutaneous, and intravenous), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, small molecule, recombinant protein, siRNA oligonucleotide, and peptide), targets (complement C5, complement factor H, complement C5a, and complement C5a receptor), MoA (complement C5 inhibitor, complement factor H replacement, complement C5a inhibitor, and complement C5a receptor antagonist), geographical segmentation (US, Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia, and Korea) and recruitment status (completed and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 36% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome are monoclonal antibodies.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

