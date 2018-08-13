- Unprecedented Layers of Sound

GN Hearing today unveiled ReSound LiNX Quattro, the UK's first Premium-Plus hearing solution which could help the eleven million people in the UK who have a hearing loss. ReSound LiNX Quattro is powered by new technology that offers brilliant sound experience, with unprecedented Layers of Sound, unrivalled streaming capabilities, a unique cloud-based feature that allows remote device fine-tuning and the world's most advanced rechargeable battery to date.

ReSound LiNX Quattro is designed for people who want the very best that technology has to offer. It is the first hearing aid that maximises the full sound potential of today's high-performance hearing aid components enabling clearer, fuller and richer Layers of Sound for people with hearing loss.

James Kennedy, musician and ReSound user, explains that his hearing solution gives him not only a practical improvement, but also means that he does not miss important moments with family and friends: "I don't think I realised how much effort I was having to make to hear until I started using a ReSound hearing solution, or just how much a hearing aid could impact my quality of life. I no longer have to avoid social environments because of fear I won't be able to communicate properly or won't have a clear visual to lip read. ReSound has given me an incredible sense of freedom which is really empowering."

ReSound LiNX Quattro defines a new category in hearing aids: Premium-Plus

ReSound LiNX Quattro represents a combination of benefits that no other hearing aids offer, including:

Sound quality: A brilliant sound experience, with clearer, fuller and richer Layers of Sound. With the highest input dynamic range available and extended high frequencies, sounds are processed in increased detail at all input levels, leading to superior sound quality where softer sounds are clearer and louder sounds are fuller and distortion-free.

Rechargeability: Longest rechargeable battery life available. Users benefit from an integrated Li-ion battery with 24 hours of use even when streaming 50% of the time.

Access to clearer, fuller and richer Layers of Sound

With ReSound LiNX Quattro GN Hearing introduces a new chip platform and its 6th generation of 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity. Compared to ReSound LiNX 3D, the new chip enables 100% faster processing, 100% additional memory, 35% increase in frequency bandwidth, and the highest input dynamic range in the industry. With a new chip platform, a completely rewritten sound processing package, a redesigned wireless radio with extra signal strength and a unique utilisation ofmicrophones, sounds are passed to theamplifierwithout being altered. The result is a brilliant experience with Layers of Sound that is designed to inspire confidence in people with hearing loss, so that they can enjoy the moments that matter most.

"ReSound LiNX Quattro is the perfect choice for people who want to upgrade to a new premium-plus class of hearing aids that deliver unprecedented Layers of Sound and the longest battery life available in stylish, discreet designs," said Paul Daft, Managing Director, GN Hearing UK. "Most importantly, the richer sound quality helps people hear better and be more present in their daily lives. Whether at a loud dinner party or business meeting in a quiet café, people can hear a fuller, clearer range of sounds, allowing them to focus on the conversation while still hearing the sounds around them."

ReSound Assist enables personalised care from anywhere

The ReSound Assist feature connects hearing aid users with their hearing care professionals via the ReSound Smart 3D app, allowing remote adjustment of their hearing aids without having to visit the clinic. This is especially beneficial for users who have limited mobility, live in rural areas, have active lives and busy careers, or need to travel long distances to visit their hearing care professional.

In a study to examine the impact of remote fine-tuning on hearing care professionals and users, results showed that 100 percent of hearing care professionals said they would recommend remote fine-tuning to peers, and 94 percent said it helps them provide users with a better hearing experience. The same study showed that 77 percent of users think their new settings improve their hearing, while 89 percent said they would recommend remote fine-tuning to other hearing aid users.

About ReSound

ReSound hearing aids, available from leading hearing care professionals, have set worldwide standards for quality and intuitive technology. ReSound was the first hearing aid brand to be Made for Apple and pioneered the development of 2.4 GHz wireless technology. The introduction of the sixth generation of this technology with ReSound LiNX Quattro demonstrates that ReSound is the absolute leader in in the industry.

About GN

GN is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions, superior sound quality and connectivity. Founded in 1869, GN is dedicated to making life sound better and developing meaningful solutions that transform lives through the power of sound. GN was among the first companies to develop digital hearing aids, Made for Apple hearing aids and, more recently, cloud-based remote fine-tuning, which enables adjustments of hearing aids across continents and time zones. GN is the only company in the world with innovative and intelligent medical and consumer audio solutions, which are marketed by the ReSound, Interton, Beltone, Jabra and BlueParrott brands in 100 countries. GN employs more than 5,500 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

