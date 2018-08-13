

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were trading mixed on Monday morning as Turkey's financial crisis dented the outlook for fuel demand, offsetting speculation that supply will tighten with the introduction of U.S. sanctions against Iran.



Front-month Brent crude futures were marginally higher at $72.81 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 10 cents at $67.53 a barrel.



Investors fear that an escalating trade dispute between Washington and Beijing as well as the risk of contagion from Turkey's deepening crisis may weigh down on investor confidence and business sentiments.



Traders also remained concerned about rising production levels from OPEC and the United States.



Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report on Friday that U.S. energy companies last week added the most oil rigs since May despite U.S. crude prices falling for a sixth week in a row. Drillers added 10 rigs in the week to Aug. 10, bringing the total count to 869.



