Breath Analyzers Market Worth $11.3 Billion by 2024 | CAGR 28.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global breath analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2024, according to Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand for breath analyzers from law enforcement agencies and other institutions such as schools, sports, and offices to minimize alcohol abuse is a major market driver.

Fuel cell technology has been widely used in professional breath analyzers since it offers accuracy, alcohol specificity, and portability. Moreover, semiconductor sensor technology offers affordable breath alcohol screening devices suitable for private use. Usage of breath analyzers with infrared spectroscopy is currently limited to law enforcement agencies owing to their high cost and large size.

Growing demand for quick, accurate, and easy methods for primary diagnosis of diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer is augmenting market growth. In addition, use of breath analyzers to monitor carbon monoxide in exhaled air for smoking cessation is expected to aid market growth during the forecast period.

The market may be impeded by factors such as uncertainty over accuracy devices, ambiguous laws about installation in offices, and high prices of devices such as infrared spectroscopes. Many breath drug detection devices are still into developmental phase as detection technology depends on the type of drug. This condition poses some uncertainty over the success of these devices.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Fuel cell technology captured the largest revenue share in 2016 attributed to its high popularity owing to accuracy and user-friendly product designs

Medical application is expected to show the fastest growth rate from 2016 to 2024 due to rapid development in disease diagnosis

North America is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of major market players, strict laws for road traffic safety, and high adoption rate of advanced technologies are

is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of major market players, strict laws for road traffic safety, and high adoption rate of advanced technologies are Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to untapped market potential and growing awareness regarding commercially available, technologically advanced products

is expected to exhibit a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to untapped market potential and growing awareness regarding commercially available, technologically advanced products Presence of large number of local manufacturers in Asia Pacific offering breath analyzers at very low costs compared to that of developed countries is expected to propel exports from this region

offering breath analyzers at very low costs compared to that of developed countries is expected to propel exports from this region Some of the major market players in the breath analyzers market include Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Intoximeter Inc.; Alcovisor; Quest Products, Inc.; Envitec Wismar GmbH; Lifeloc Technologies; Akers Biosciences, Inc.; Intoximeter Inc., MPD, Inc.; AK GlobalTech Corporation; and Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global breath analyzers market on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Breath Analyzer Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) Fuel Cell Technology Semiconductor Sensor Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy Others (FAIM, Mass Spectroscopy, Smart Crystals)

Breath Analyzers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) Drug Abuse Detection Alcohol Detection Medical Applications

Breath Analyzers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



