SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Fire Fighting Chemicals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report projects a decelerating spend growth momentum for this category. However, factors like increasing usage of foam-based fire extinguisher and dry chemical type of fire fighting chemicals are driving demand for this category. In addition, the increased implementation of fire safety systems in the emerging nations is also boosting the demand for fire fighting chemicals and fire retardant chemicals.

Fire Fighting Chemicals Procurement, Fire Retardant Chemicals Sourcing and Category Management Objectives Now Available from SpendEdge

"In the fire fighting chemicals market, the buyers should follow materials management practices to classify and procure products. This would help them in reducing inventory expenditure and establish a robust VMI practice with the supplier for high-cost materials," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category give information on category pricing strategies and supplier performance metrics. This allows both the buyers and the suppliers to design an optimal category procurement strategy to achieve their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for fire fighting chemicals market.

Increased usage of foam-based fire extinguisher and dry chemical type of fire fighting chemicals

Wider range of applications and longer shelf life of the dry fire fighting chemicals

Report scope snapshot: Fire fighting chemicals market

Cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

Category pricing insights

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Volume drivers impacting pricing

Total cost of ownership analysis

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

