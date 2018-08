Ashtead Group plc

13 August 2018

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on the 10thAugust 2018 Ian Sutcliffe sold 24,500 Company shares at a price of 2389 pence per share.

Following this transaction Ian Sutcliffe has no shareholding in the Company.

Contact:

Will Shaw 0207 726 9700