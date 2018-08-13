Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2018) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") Mr. Ian Berzins, CEO, Braveheart Resources Inc. reports:

Braveheart has released positive mineralized material sorting test results from quartz bearing vein material at the Alpine Mine gold project near Nelson, British Columbia. Testing was carried out by STEINERT US INC. (STEINERT) at their facilities in Walton, Kentucky using their multisensory sorting system (KSS). Aaron Matlock, Braveheart's Chief Operating Officer, was in attendance during the test. Samples tested included 72 kg of run of mine (ROM) material and 128 kg of a composite sample for a total of 200 kg. Samples were shipped to SGS Laboratories, an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario for preparation and analysis.

The purpose of the testing was to determine whether the STEINERT ore sorting system and methodology can be used to up-grade mineralized material originating from the Alpine Mine project prior to trucking and processing. The STEINERT machine incorporates a combination of X-ray transmission sensors (XRT) and laser sensor technology. The X-ray transmission targets the atomic density of the material and measures the X-ray attenuation of each particle which has a direct correlation on the mineral composition of the rock. This allows higher density material to be separated from lower density material. The former contains more of the mineralized rock and the latter is separated as low-grade or waste. The laser sensor targets the shape and brightness of a particle.

In preparation for testing of the ROM and composite samples the -10mm fines were removed by screening. The ROM and composite test samples ranged in size from -50mm to +10mm in size. During testing the ROM material was up-graded from a feed grade of 14.7 g/t Au to 20.3 g/t Au with 92.8% gold recovery and 32.7% waste rejection. The composite material was up-graded from a feed grade of 25.4 g/t Au to 43.2 g/t Au with 81.3% recovery and 52.1% waste rejection.

Ian Berzins, Braveheart's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The test results are very encouraging and indicative that STEINERT sorting of mineralized material at the Alpine Mine could be an important component of Braveheart's overall beneficiation process. Historical records from the BC Ministry of Mines and Energy indicated that the Alpine Mine achieved a plant feed grade of approximately 22 g/t Au using some hand sorting of mineralized material. The current NI 43-101 resource for the Alpine Mine project is 268,000 tonnes at a grade of 16.5 g/t Au based on 5 g/t Au cut-off grade. Ore sorting at the mine site has the potential of up-grading the mineralized material to historical levels using this technology. Braveheart is currently investigating several options for custom milling of Alpine Mine mineralized material in reasonable proximity to the mine. By up-grading the value of the ore at the mine trucking and processing costs can be significantly reduced on a unit basis".

Meanwhile, Braveheart is about to embark on its 2018 exploration program at the Alpine Mine project which is scheduled to commence in mid-August. The program consists of a helicopter-assisted diamond drilling program of approximately 1,600m and is intended to increase the overall size of the resource and convert some of the resource from inferred to either measured or indicated categories. Surface exploration including mapping and sampling of potential targets on the property will be carried out simultaneously.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building wealth through exploration in a favourable and proven mining jurisdiction - - the West Kootenays in southeast British Columbia (silver and gold).

Qualified Person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Berzins, P.Eng., Braveheart's CEO who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact Information

Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins, CEO

Chief Executive Officer

403-512-8202

iberzins@shaw.ca

Website: www.braveheartresourcesinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.