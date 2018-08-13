Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2018) - Tidal Royalty Corp. (CSE: RLTY.U) (OTC: TDRYF) ("Tidal Royalty" or "the Company"), a leading provider of royalty financing to licensed U.S. cannabis operators, is pleased announce that the Company has secured eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares on the OTC. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp ("DTCC") that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

DTC Eligibility

Further to the company's news release dated July 16, 2018, Tidal Royalty's common shares are now fully DTC eligible and trade under the symbol "TDRYF" on the OTC Markets. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

Tidal Royalty's CEO Paul Rosen stated: "We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility. This status will make the process of trading our stock in the United States much easier. We expect that this will make our shares available to a larger percentage of the investment market, which should improve the liquidity of our shares and therefore benefit Tidal Royalty and our shareholders."

About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

For further information, please contact:



Tidal Royalty Corp.

Terry Taouss, President

Email: terry@tidalroyalty.com

Phone: 416.710.8377

