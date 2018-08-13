

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB98.98 million, or RMB2.512 per share. This compares with RMB47.37 million, or RMB1.464 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB106.87 million or RMB2.708 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.5% to RMB6.06 billion from RMB7.92 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB106.87 Mln. vs. RMB61.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB2.708 vs. RMB1.892 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB6.06 Bln vs. RMB7.92 Bln last year.



