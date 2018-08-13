

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ACON Investments and its affiliates announced a definitive agreement to buy Goody Products, Inc., an iconic manufacturer of hair styling tools and accessories from Newell Brands (NWL). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Goody Products, Inc., an iconic manufacturer of hair styling tools and accessories. Initially founded in 1907 as H. Goodman & Son, Goody sells its products through retailers worldwide, including North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX