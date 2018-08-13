Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for choroidal neovascularization. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat choroidal neovascularization.

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for choroidal neovascularization, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Choroidal neovascularization: Market overview

Choroidal neovascularization is the creation of new blood vessels in the choroid layer of the eye. It is a common cause of neovascular degenerative maculopathy, which is also known as wet macular degeneration. Extreme myopia, malignant myopic degeneration, or age-related developments commonly exacerbate choroidal neovascularization.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Choroidal neovascularization can be detected by using a type of perimetry called preferential hyperacuity perimetry. Based on fluorescein angiography, the choroidal neovascularization may be described as classic or occult. Two other tests that help identify the condition include indocyanine green angiography and optical coherence tomography."

Choroidal neovascularization: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the choroidal neovascularization market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and monotherapy/combination therapy), RoA (intravitreal), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, recombinant fusion protein, oligonucleotide, recombinant protein and small molecule), targets (tissue factor, VEGF-A, TK, VEGF-A and ANG-2, TGF- ß, and VEGF-A and PIGF), MoA (angiogenesis inhibitor, VEGF-A inhibitor, TK inhibitor, VEGF-A and ANG-2 inhibitor, TGF- inhibitor, and VEGF-A and PIGF inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US), and recruitment status (completed and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 29% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of choroidal neovascularization are monoclonal antibodies.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

