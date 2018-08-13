Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PRESS RELEASE August 13, 2018 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel», the «Company», the «Group») NORNICKEL REPORTS FIRST HALF 2018 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, one of the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, today reports interim IFRS financial results for six months ended June 30, 2018. 1H2018 HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue increased 37% y-o-y to USD 5.8 billion on the back of higher realized metal prices, growth in copper and PGMs production volumes and sales of palladium from earlier accumulated stocks; · EBITDA increased 77% y-o-y to USD 3.1 billion driven by higher metal revenue and operational efficiency gains; · EBITDA margin increased from 41% to 53%, reaching one of the highest levels in the global metals and mining industry; · CAPEX was down 25% y-o-y to USD 0.5 billion following the completion of active construction phase of Bystrinsky (Chita) project, completion of the modernization of Talnakh Concentrator and a number of energy infrastructure projects in 2017; · Net working capital reduced 20% (or USD 430 mln) to USD 1.7 billion mostly owing to the sale of palladium from stock accumulated in 2017 and optimization of capital structure; · Free cash flow increased more than 5-fold to USD 2.6 billion; · Net debt/EBITDA ratio almost halved to 1.1x as of 30 June 2018; · In January 2018, Moody's rating agency raised Nornickel credit rating to the investment grade level, "Baa3", and changed the outlook from "Stable" to "Positive". As result, Nornickel is currently assigned investment grade credit ratings by all three major international rating agencies, Fitch, Moody's and S&P Global. · The Company paid final dividend for the full year 2017 of RUB 607.98 (approximately USD 9.63) per share for the total amount of about USD 1.5 billion KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS USD million (unless stated otherwise) 1H2018 1H2017 Change,% Revenue 5,834 4,248 37% EBITDA¹ 3,079 1,744 77% EBITDA margin 53% 41% 12 p.p. Net profit 1,653 915 81% Capital expenditures 536 711 (25%) Free cash flow² 2,600 512 5x Net working capital² 1,719 2,1494 (20%) Net debt² 5,830 8,2014 (29%) Net debt/12M EBITDA 1.1x 2.1x4 (1.0x) Dividends paid per share (USD)³ - 7.4 (100%) 1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below. 2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site. 3) Paid during the current period. 4) Reported as of December 31, 2017. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results, "We enjoyed favorable global commodity markets environment in the first half of 2018. As a result, average realized prices for all our key metals (except for platinum) rallied in the range of 20-40%. Taking advantage of strong commodity prices, we increased sales volumes of foremost copper and PGMs. In particular, part of the stocks accumulated in the palladium fund was sold, while copper production was intensified. In addition, the operating efficiency programme started to yield fruits having delivered first operating cost savings. Thus, our revenue increased to 5.8 billion dollars and EBITDA grew to almost 3.1 billion dollars. Capital expenditures decreased to 0.5 billion dollars as a number of large capital-intensive projects such as downstream reconfiguration in the Polar division, active construction phase of Bystrinsky copper project and upgrade of energy infrastructure in Norilsk area were completed last year. Bystrinsky project, which was running in a hot commissioning mode in the first half of this year, has delivered its first positive financial results. The project is successfully ramping up and is expected to start commercial operations in the second half of the year. As promised to our investors, we started optimization of working capital in the first half of 2018, having reduced it by 20% since the start of the year thus releasing over 400 million dollars. We reiterate our guidance to bring down net working capital to a medium-term target of 1 billion dollars by this year-end. As a result, our free cash flow increased more than 5-fold to 2.6 billion dollars. Active refinancing of the Company's credit portfolio carried out last year enabled us to reduce cash interest expense in the first half of this year despite rising base interest rates, such as LIBOR. Overall, we expect that interest cost savings in 2018 will exceed USD 100 million relative to the prior year. Owing to strong operating performance, our Company managed to improve dramatically its financial position, with Net Debt/EBITDA ratio reduced to 1.1x from 2.1x as of the end of 2017. Following the Moody's January upgrade of the Company's credit rating to the investment grade level, Norilsk Nickel currently enjoys investment grade credit rating from all three major international credit rating agencies. The creation of the long-term shareholder value remains our priority. Based on the 2017 financial results, we paid the final dividend for the total amount of 1.5 billion dollars, which confirms our commitment to generate one of the industry-leading cash returns to our shareholders." HEALTH AND SAFETY The lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased 25% y-o-y from 0.36 to 0.27 in 1H 2018, while number of lost time injuries dropped 27% y-o-y following the roll out of base corporate standards of safety and launch of a risk control project aiming at the reduction of safety related risks. Regretfully, in 1H 2018 Company suffered one fatal injury. The management considers the health and safety of its employees with a zero fatality rate as the key strategic priority and continues to implement a wide range of initiatives targeting further improvement of the health and safety records. In 1H 2018, selected initiatives included the following: · 22 internal audits of Occupational safety and Health management systems; · 33 employees were fired for violation of cardinal safety rules. METAL MARKETS Nickel in 1H18 - price rallied 42% y-o-y driven by significant market deficit stemming from strong demand from stainless steel and rapidly growing albeit small nickel consumption in batteries; exchange inventories drew down sharply since the start of the year; expectations of the pace of global EV penetration were high and constantly rising additionally contributing to the reduction of inventories leading to accumulation of battery-grade nickel materials by both investors and battery cathode material manufacturers. Upward nickel price trend, which started in June 2017 continued in 1H18 on the back of strong industrial consumption in stainless, alloy and battery sectors as well as rising investment demand driven by already high, but also increasing expectations of a potential tightness of the battery-grade nickel materials in the medium to long-term, which is believed should lead to price bifurcation between Class 1 and Class 2 nickel products. Supported by sharp reduction of metal exchanges' inventories the nickel price gained strong momentum reaching USD 15,750 per tonne in June, the highest level since April 2014. However, the rising concerns over negative implications of the unfolding trade war between the USA and China on metal consumption, strengthening USD and weakening renminbi resulted in nickel price downward correction in the second half of June in line with other base metals. The average LME nickel price in 1H18 was USD 13,871 per tonne, up 42% y-o-y. Global nickel consumption in 1H18 increased strong 12% y-o-y driven primarily by significant ramp-up of stainless steel capacities in Indonesia, which added 90 thousand tonnes to global nickel demand. Nickel consumption in battery sector posted impressive 38% y-o-y growth (from 45 to 62 thousand tonnes) on the back of increase in production of li-ion batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles coupled with the technological shift towards more nickel-intensive composition of the battery cathode material. Nickel consumption in batteries reached 5% of total nickel consumption in 1H 2018. Even though the developments on the supply side were quite mixed throughout 1H18, they ended up supportive for the nickel price. On the one hand, Indonesia was steadily ramping up its nickel pig iron (NPI) output in line with market expectations and also continued increasing its ore supply to

