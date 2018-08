DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORNICKEL REPORTS FIRST HALF 2018 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORNICKEL REPORTS FIRST HALF 2018 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS 13-Aug-2018 / 14:15 MSK PRESS RELEASE August 13, 2018 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel», the «Company», the «Group») NORNICKEL REPORTS FIRST HALF 2018 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, one of the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, today reports interim IFRS financial results for six months ended June 30, 2018. 1H2018 HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue increased 37% y-o-y to USD 5.8 billion on the back of higher realized metal prices, growth in copper and PGMs production volumes and sales of palladium from earlier accumulated stocks; · EBITDA increased 77% y-o-y to USD 3.1 billion driven by higher metal revenue and operational efficiency gains; · EBITDA margin increased from 41% to 53%, reaching one of the highest levels in the global metals and mining industry; · CAPEX was down 25% y-o-y to USD 0.5 billion following the completion of active construction phase of Bystrinsky (Chita) project, completion of the modernization of Talnakh Concentrator and a number of energy infrastructure projects in 2017; · Net working capital reduced 20% (or USD 430 mln) to USD 1.7 billion mostly owing to the sale of palladium from stock accumulated in 2017 and optimization of capital structure; · Free cash flow increased more than 5-fold to USD 2.6 billion; · Net debt/EBITDA ratio almost halved to 1.1x as of 30 June 2018; · In January 2018, Moody's rating agency raised Nornickel credit rating to the investment grade level, "Baa3", and changed the outlook from "Stable" to "Positive". As result, Nornickel is currently assigned investment grade credit ratings by all three major international rating agencies, Fitch, Moody's and S&P Global. · The Company paid final dividend for the full year 2017 of RUB 607.98 (approximately USD 9.63) per share for the total amount of about USD 1.5 billion KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS USD million (unless stated otherwise) 1H2018 1H2017 Change,% Revenue 5,834 4,248 37% EBITDA¹ 3,079 1,744 77% EBITDA margin 53% 41% 12 p.p. Net profit 1,653 915 81% Capital expenditures 536 711 (25%) Free cash flow² 2,600 512 5x Net working capital² 1,719 2,1494 (20%) Net debt² 5,830 8,2014 (29%) Net debt/12M EBITDA 1.1x 2.1x4 (1.0x) Dividends paid per share (USD)³ - 7.4 (100%) 1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below. 2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site. 3) Paid during the current period. 4) Reported as of December 31, 2017. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results, "We enjoyed favorable global commodity markets environment in the first half of 2018. As a result, average realized prices for all our key metals (except for platinum) rallied in the range of 20-40%. Taking advantage of strong commodity prices, we increased sales volumes of foremost copper and PGMs. In particular, part of the stocks accumulated in the palladium fund was sold, while copper production was intensified. In addition, the operating efficiency programme started to yield fruits having delivered first operating cost savings. Thus, our revenue increased to 5.8 billion dollars and EBITDA grew to almost 3.1 billion dollars. Capital expenditures decreased to 0.5 billion dollars as a number of large capital-intensive projects such as downstream reconfiguration in the Polar division, active construction phase of Bystrinsky copper project and upgrade of energy infrastructure in Norilsk area were completed last year. Bystrinsky project, which was running in a hot commissioning mode in the first half of this year, has delivered its first positive financial results. The project is successfully ramping up and is expected to start commercial operations in the second half of the year. As promised to our investors, we started optimization of working capital in the first half of 2018, having reduced it by 20% since the start of the year thus releasing over 400 million dollars. We reiterate our guidance to bring down net working capital to a medium-term target of 1 billion dollars by this year-end. As a result, our free cash flow increased more than 5-fold to 2.6 billion dollars. Active refinancing of the Company's credit portfolio carried out last year enabled us to reduce cash interest expense in the first half of this year despite rising base interest rates, such as LIBOR. Overall, we expect that interest cost savings in 2018 will exceed USD 100 million relative to the prior year. Owing to strong operating performance, our Company managed to improve dramatically its financial position, with Net Debt/EBITDA ratio reduced to 1.1x from 2.1x as of the end of 2017. Following the Moody's January upgrade of the Company's credit rating to the investment grade level, Norilsk Nickel currently enjoys investment grade credit rating from all three major international credit rating agencies. The creation of the long-term shareholder value remains our priority. Based on the 2017 financial results, we paid the final dividend for the total amount of 1.5 billion dollars, which confirms our commitment to generate one of the industry-leading cash returns to our shareholders." HEALTH AND SAFETY The lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased 25% y-o-y from 0.36 to 0.27 in 1H 2018, while number of lost time injuries dropped 27% y-o-y following the roll out of base corporate standards of safety and launch of a risk control project aiming at the reduction of safety related risks. Regretfully, in 1H 2018 Company suffered one fatal injury. The management considers the health and safety of its employees with a zero fatality rate as the key strategic priority and continues to implement a wide range of initiatives targeting further improvement of the health and safety records. In 1H 2018, selected initiatives included the following: · 22 internal audits of Occupational safety and Health management systems; · 33 employees were fired for violation of cardinal safety rules. METAL MARKETS Nickel in 1H18 - price rallied 42% y-o-y driven by significant market deficit stemming from strong demand from stainless steel and rapidly growing albeit small nickel consumption in batteries; exchange inventories drew down sharply since the start of the year; expectations of the pace of global EV penetration were high and constantly rising additionally contributing to the reduction of inventories leading to accumulation of battery-grade nickel materials by both investors and battery cathode material manufacturers. Upward nickel price trend, which started in June 2017 continued in 1H18 on the back of strong industrial consumption in stainless, alloy and battery sectors as well as rising investment demand driven by already high, but also increasing expectations of a potential tightness of the battery-grade nickel materials in the medium to long-term, which is believed should lead to price bifurcation between Class 1 and Class 2 nickel products. Supported by sharp reduction of metal exchanges' inventories the nickel price gained strong momentum reaching USD 15,750 per tonne in June, the highest level since April 2014. However, the rising concerns over negative implications of the unfolding trade war between the USA and China on metal consumption, strengthening USD and weakening renminbi resulted in nickel price downward correction in the second half of June in line with other base metals. The average LME nickel price in 1H18 was USD 13,871 per tonne, up 42% y-o-y. Global nickel consumption in 1H18 increased strong 12% y-o-y driven primarily by significant ramp-up of stainless steel capacities in Indonesia, which added 90 thousand tonnes to global nickel demand. Nickel consumption in battery sector posted impressive 38% y-o-y growth (from 45 to 62 thousand tonnes) on the back of increase in production of li-ion batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles coupled with the technological shift towards more nickel-intensive composition of the battery cathode material. Nickel consumption in batteries reached 5% of total nickel consumption in 1H 2018. Even though the developments on the supply side were quite mixed throughout 1H18, they ended up supportive for the nickel price. On the one hand, Indonesia was steadily ramping up its nickel pig iron (NPI) output in line with market expectations and also continued increasing its ore supply to

China as export restrictions were lifted in early 2017. On the other hand, some Chinese NPI producers had to curtail their smelting capacities due to tightening environmental regulations. In addition, global production of high-grade nickel in 1H18 showed practically no growth suffering from the years of underinvestment. Owing to strong physical demand and investors taking positions, combined metal inventories at London Metal Exchange (LME) and Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) reduced sharply since the start of the year by 112 thousand tonnes to 299 thousand tonnes as of June 30, 2018. With another almost 25 thousand tonnes drawdown was recorded in the single month of July. Such a massive (5% of annual global consumption) inventory drawdown was a clear manifestation of nickel market running a sizeable apparent deficit since the start of the year. However, in addition to strong current demand, we believe, some inventories' drawdown was caused by the active stockpiling in the battery sector in anticipation of rising demand from the electric vehicle industry. Nickel outlook - positive; the in-house forecast of 2018 market deficit increased from 15 thousand tonnes at the start of the year to 124 thousand tonnes currently on better-than-expected ramp-up of stainless operations in Indonesia and robust Chinese consumption, while the growth of supply in the form of NPI in China is somewhat capped by environmental audits and production of Class 1 nickel elsewhere is not growing; further expansion of li-ion battery sector driven by booming EV industry should support the nickel demand both in medium- and long-term. Following our upward revision of global nickel consumption in stainless steel output (+9% y-o-y) driven primarily by Indonesia and China as well as strong demand from battery sector (+39%) we are increasing our market deficit expectations for 2018 from 15 to 124 thousand tonnes. On the supply side, we expect NPI production in Indonesia and China (+80 and +92 thousand tonnes, respectively) will remain the main drivers of global output growth though at a slower pace as environmental inspections from Beijing restrained some NPI operations in Inner Mongolia, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces. In 2018, we forecast a small decrease of Class 1 nickel output as the marginal production growth at South 32 and BHP will be offset negatively by a reduction at Vale. The drawdown of LME and SHFE stocks is likely to continue in 2H18. The reduction of inventories is expected to result from a sustainable market deficit in the near term, aggravated by the stockpiling needs for the battery-grade nickel as the electric vehicles demand is rapidly ramping up. Copper in 1H18 - fundamentally strong and stable market; nonetheless price volatility was quite high due to negative macro backdrops, ranging from USD strengthening to concerns over negative metal demand implications from unfolding trade wars; supply disruptions were running below expectations, but demand was strong. After strong rally in the second half of the last year copper price started 2018 in a very volatile mode. During 1Q18, it was fluctuating in the range between USD 6,500 and 7,200 per tonne. In 2Q18, investors' optimism fueled by prospects of electric vehicle industry on the demand side and by labour-related risks in Latin America on the supply side resulted in a sharp price increase lifting it to a 4-year maximum of USD 7,300 per tonne. However, in June, the USA President Trump escalated trade conflict with China provoking a sell-off in all base metals pushing the copper price down below USD 6,500 per tonne. Supply disruptions were running at approximately 1% since the start of the year as most of the expectations for labour-related disruptions due to the renegotiations of collective bargaining agreements in Chile and Peru (except for Escondida) have not materialized. The average LME copper price in 1H18 increased 20% y-o-y to USD 6,917 per tonne. Copper outlook - neutral; the market to remain well-balanced in the mid-term; risk of labour-related supply disruptions is fading away. In our previous outlook on the copper market, published in March, we argued that the copper rally taking its price above USD 7,000 per tonne was mostly driven by speculative market sentiment rather than fundamentals. Similarly, we believe that the recent sharp decline of copper price was more sentiment driven rather than supported by any real deterioration of fundamentals. In our opinion, in addition to the negative implications on metal demand from the unfolding USA-China trade war, which remain largely unclear, some negative contribution was made by the strengthening of USD dollar and most recent depreciation of Chinese renminbi. We reiterate our view that we expect the copper market to remain well-balanced in the short- and medium-term. Palladium in 1H18 -technical correction after a 12-year maximum reached in January; outflows from ETFs and increased producer sales filled some market deficit Palladium rally that started in 2017 reached its apex in January when the price hit a 12-year high of USD 1,125 per troy ounce and developed its largest premium to platinum of almost USD 200 per troy ounce. At that point, the rally ran out of steam and the palladium price started to slide towards USD 900 per troy ounce. On the one hand, investors who were opening long positions in 2016-2017 decided to take profits, and on the another hand, the real market deficit was covered by outflow of physical metal from ETFs and sales from the Norilsk Nickel stocks, accumulated in 2017. The average LBMA palladium price in 1H18 increased 27% y-o-y to USD 1,007 per troy ounce. The industrial demand in 1H18 was strong (+3% y-o-y) on the back of ongoing positive trends in the global automotive sector: growing auto production in China (+4% y-o-y) and the US (+2% y-o-y), falling market share of diesel cars in Europe and India, strong demand for vehicles with larger engines (SUVs, GTs) and tightening emission standards. Palladium outlook -positive; market deficit to widen to almost 1 mln ounces in 2018 due to robust demand growth from automotive sector and lower primary supply; no evidence of platinum substitution despite a price premium In 2018, we expect that palladium consumption will continue to grow further predominantly on the back of higher demand from autocatalyst producers as global auto industry trends, which benefit demand for palladium, are long-term and sustainable, such as: · global growth of automotive production led by China, followed by the USA and EU with some recovery in emerging markets of Russia and Brazil; · ongoing substitution of diesel engines with gasoline and hybrids, primarily, in Europe, where the market share of diesel has already decreased from 52% in 2015 to 38% currently and expected to continue falling further; · growth of SUVs market share and termination of engine downsizing, primarily, in the USA; · tightening of emissions legislation globally, specifically, in regards to NOx that requires palladium-intensive coatings and higher palladium use per vehicle. On the supply side, we do not expect any growth of primary output, but do not rule out some reduction potentially as the long period of underinvestments in South Africa and ongoing industry rationalization could affect supply. Recycling volumes, we believe, will steadily increase, but still will not be able to fully cover the structural deficit that is expected to reach approximately 1 million ounces in 2018. Platinum in 1H18 - pressure from lower industrial and investment demand combined with the lack of producer discipline kept the price at 10-year lows. In 1H18, platinum price continued its downward trend, which started in 2017. Soft demand from automotive and jewelry sectors as well as weak investment demand pushed the price to its multi-year lows of approximately USD 800 per ounce. The uncertainty around Sibanye-Lonmin transaction added some pessimism to platinum market as concerns that the long-awaited restructuring of SA mining industry is delayed. In 1H18, the average LBMA platinum price decreased 2% y-o-y to USD 941 per troy ounce. Platinum outlook - changing from neutral to positive; no incentive to make investments into new mining projects at current price levels; new SA Mining Charter should negatively affect the operating environment of local miners and result in further reduction of primary supply; potential industry rationalization still feasible; to follow palladium as a potential substitute on the latter's strong fundamentals. We are changing our platinum outlook from neutral to positive. Albeit we are still forecasting the market to be in a marginal surplus in 2018, we believe that current price levels are unsustainably low in the mid-term. Indeed, some of the South African producers (over 70% of global mined supply) are not breaking even, while most are struggling with maintaining their sustaining CAPEX, let alone financing growth projects. New SA Mining Charter (if approved) will make the environment for making investments into new mining projects even more challenging. Some industry rationalization has been already launched, and that appears to be not just restricted to Sibanye-led consolidation. For instance, most

