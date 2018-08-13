DJ MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORNICKEL REPORTS FIRST HALF 2018 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

PRESS RELEASE August 13, 2018 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», «Nornickel», the «Company», the «Group») NORNICKEL REPORTS FIRST HALF 2018 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, one of the largest refined nickel and palladium producer in the world, today reports interim IFRS financial results for six months ended June 30, 2018. 1H2018 HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue increased 37% y-o-y to USD 5.8 billion on the back of higher realized metal prices, growth in copper and PGMs production volumes and sales of palladium from earlier accumulated stocks; · EBITDA increased 77% y-o-y to USD 3.1 billion driven by higher metal revenue and operational efficiency gains; · EBITDA margin increased from 41% to 53%, reaching one of the highest levels in the global metals and mining industry; · CAPEX was down 25% y-o-y to USD 0.5 billion following the completion of active construction phase of Bystrinsky (Chita) project, completion of the modernization of Talnakh Concentrator and a number of energy infrastructure projects in 2017; · Net working capital reduced 20% (or USD 430 mln) to USD 1.7 billion mostly owing to the sale of palladium from stock accumulated in 2017 and optimization of capital structure; · Free cash flow increased more than 5-fold to USD 2.6 billion; · Net debt/EBITDA ratio almost halved to 1.1x as of 30 June 2018; · In January 2018, Moody's rating agency raised Nornickel credit rating to the investment grade level, "Baa3", and changed the outlook from "Stable" to "Positive". As result, Nornickel is currently assigned investment grade credit ratings by all three major international rating agencies, Fitch, Moody's and S&P Global. · The Company paid final dividend for the full year 2017 of RUB 607.98 (approximately USD 9.63) per share for the total amount of about USD 1.5 billion KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS USD million (unless stated otherwise) 1H2018 1H2017 Change,% Revenue 5,834 4,248 37% EBITDA¹ 3,079 1,744 77% EBITDA margin 53% 41% 12 p.p. Net profit 1,653 915 81% Capital expenditures 536 711 (25%) Free cash flow² 2,600 512 5x Net working capital² 1,719 2,1494 (20%) Net debt² 5,830 8,2014 (29%) Net debt/12M EBITDA 1.1x 2.1x4 (1.0x) Dividends paid per share (USD)³ - 7.4 (100%) 1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below. 2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site. 3) Paid during the current period. 4) Reported as of December 31, 2017. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results, "We enjoyed favorable global commodity markets environment in the first half of 2018. As a result, average realized prices for all our key metals (except for platinum) rallied in the range of 20-40%. Taking advantage of strong commodity prices, we increased sales volumes of foremost copper and PGMs. In particular, part of the stocks accumulated in the palladium fund was sold, while copper production was intensified. In addition, the operating efficiency programme started to yield fruits having delivered first operating cost savings. Thus, our revenue increased to 5.8 billion dollars and EBITDA grew to almost 3.1 billion dollars. Capital expenditures decreased to 0.5 billion dollars as a number of large capital-intensive projects such as downstream reconfiguration in the Polar division, active construction phase of Bystrinsky copper project and upgrade of energy infrastructure in Norilsk area were completed last year. Bystrinsky project, which was running in a hot commissioning mode in the first half of this year, has delivered its first positive financial results. The project is successfully ramping up and is expected to start commercial operations in the second half of the year. As promised to our investors, we started optimization of working capital in the first half of 2018, having reduced it by 20% since the start of the year thus releasing over 400 million dollars. We reiterate our guidance to bring down net working capital to a medium-term target of 1 billion dollars by this year-end. As a result, our free cash flow increased more than 5-fold to 2.6 billion dollars. Active refinancing of the Company's credit portfolio carried out last year enabled us to reduce cash interest expense in the first half of this year despite rising base interest rates, such as LIBOR. Overall, we expect that interest cost savings in 2018 will exceed USD 100 million relative to the prior year. Owing to strong operating performance, our Company managed to improve dramatically its financial position, with Net Debt/EBITDA ratio reduced to 1.1x from 2.1x as of the end of 2017. Following the Moody's January upgrade of the Company's credit rating to the investment grade level, Norilsk Nickel currently enjoys investment grade credit rating from all three major international credit rating agencies. The creation of the long-term shareholder value remains our priority. Based on the 2017 financial results, we paid the final dividend for the total amount of 1.5 billion dollars, which confirms our commitment to generate one of the industry-leading cash returns to our shareholders." HEALTH AND SAFETY The lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased 25% y-o-y from 0.36 to 0.27 in 1H 2018, while number of lost time injuries dropped 27% y-o-y following the roll out of base corporate standards of safety and launch of a risk control project aiming at the reduction of safety related risks. Regretfully, in 1H 2018 Company suffered one fatal injury. The management considers the health and safety of its employees with a zero fatality rate as the key strategic priority and continues to implement a wide range of initiatives targeting further improvement of the health and safety records. In 1H 2018, selected initiatives included the following: · 22 internal audits of Occupational safety and Health management systems; · 33 employees were fired for violation of cardinal safety rules. METAL MARKETS Nickel in 1H18 - price rallied 42% y-o-y driven by significant market deficit stemming from strong demand from stainless steel and rapidly growing albeit small nickel consumption in batteries; exchange inventories drew down sharply since the start of the year; expectations of the pace of global EV penetration were high and constantly rising additionally contributing to the reduction of inventories leading to accumulation of battery-grade nickel materials by both investors and battery cathode material manufacturers. Upward nickel price trend, which started in June 2017 continued in 1H18 on the back of strong industrial consumption in stainless, alloy and battery sectors as well as rising investment demand driven by already high, but also increasing expectations of a potential tightness of the battery-grade nickel materials in the medium to long-term, which is believed should lead to price bifurcation between Class 1 and Class 2 nickel products. Supported by sharp reduction of metal exchanges' inventories the nickel price gained strong momentum reaching USD 15,750 per tonne in June, the highest level since April 2014. However, the rising concerns over negative implications of the unfolding trade war between the USA and China on metal consumption, strengthening USD and weakening renminbi resulted in nickel price downward correction in the second half of June in line with other base metals. The average LME nickel price in 1H18 was USD 13,871 per tonne, up 42% y-o-y. Global nickel consumption in 1H18 increased strong 12% y-o-y driven primarily by significant ramp-up of stainless steel capacities in Indonesia, which added 90 thousand tonnes to global nickel demand. Nickel consumption in battery sector posted impressive 38% y-o-y growth (from 45 to 62 thousand tonnes) on the back of increase in production of li-ion batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles coupled with the technological shift towards more nickel-intensive composition of the battery cathode material. Nickel consumption in batteries reached 5% of total nickel consumption in 1H 2018. Even though the developments on the supply side were quite mixed throughout 1H18, they ended up supportive for the nickel price. On the one hand, Indonesia was steadily ramping up its nickel pig iron (NPI) output in line with market expectations and also continued increasing its ore supply to

China as export restrictions were lifted in early 2017. On the other hand, some Chinese NPI producers had to curtail their smelting capacities due to tightening environmental regulations. In addition, global production of high-grade nickel in 1H18 showed practically no growth suffering from the years of underinvestment. Owing to strong physical demand and investors taking positions, combined metal inventories at London Metal Exchange (LME) and Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) reduced sharply since the start of the year by 112 thousand tonnes to 299 thousand tonnes as of June 30, 2018. With another almost 25 thousand tonnes drawdown was recorded in the single month of July. Such a massive (5% of annual global consumption) inventory drawdown was a clear manifestation of nickel market running a sizeable apparent deficit since the start of the year. However, in addition to strong current demand, we believe, some inventories' drawdown was caused by the active stockpiling in the battery sector in anticipation of rising demand from the electric vehicle industry. Nickel outlook - positive; the in-house forecast of 2018 market deficit increased from 15 thousand tonnes at the start of the year to 124 thousand tonnes currently on better-than-expected ramp-up of stainless operations in Indonesia and robust Chinese consumption, while the growth of supply in the form of NPI in China is somewhat capped by environmental audits and production of Class 1 nickel elsewhere is not growing; further expansion of li-ion battery sector driven by booming EV industry should support the nickel demand both in medium- and long-term. Following our upward revision of global nickel consumption in stainless steel output (+9% y-o-y) driven primarily by Indonesia and China as well as strong demand from battery sector (+39%) we are increasing our market deficit expectations for 2018 from 15 to 124 thousand tonnes. On the supply side, we expect NPI production in Indonesia and China (+80 and +92 thousand tonnes, respectively) will remain the main drivers of global output growth though at a slower pace as environmental inspections from Beijing restrained some NPI operations in Inner Mongolia, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces. In 2018, we forecast a small decrease of Class 1 nickel output as the marginal production growth at South 32 and BHP will be offset negatively by a reduction at Vale. The drawdown of LME and SHFE stocks is likely to continue in 2H18. The reduction of inventories is expected to result from a sustainable market deficit in the near term, aggravated by the stockpiling needs for the battery-grade nickel as the electric vehicles demand is rapidly ramping up. Copper in 1H18 - fundamentally strong and stable market; nonetheless price volatility was quite high due to negative macro backdrops, ranging from USD strengthening to concerns over negative metal demand implications from unfolding trade wars; supply disruptions were running below expectations, but demand was strong. After strong rally in the second half of the last year copper price started 2018 in a very volatile mode. During 1Q18, it was fluctuating in the range between USD 6,500 and 7,200 per tonne. In 2Q18, investors' optimism fueled by prospects of electric vehicle industry on the demand side and by labour-related risks in Latin America on the supply side resulted in a sharp price increase lifting it to a 4-year maximum of USD 7,300 per tonne. However, in June, the USA President Trump escalated trade conflict with China provoking a sell-off in all base metals pushing the copper price down below USD 6,500 per tonne. Supply disruptions were running at approximately 1% since the start of the year as most of the expectations for labour-related disruptions due to the renegotiations of collective bargaining agreements in Chile and Peru (except for Escondida) have not materialized. The average LME copper price in 1H18 increased 20% y-o-y to USD 6,917 per tonne. Copper outlook - neutral; the market to remain well-balanced in the mid-term; risk of labour-related supply disruptions is fading away. In our previous outlook on the copper market, published in March, we argued that the copper rally taking its price above USD 7,000 per tonne was mostly driven by speculative market sentiment rather than fundamentals. Similarly, we believe that the recent sharp decline of copper price was more sentiment driven rather than supported by any real deterioration of fundamentals. In our opinion, in addition to the negative implications on metal demand from the unfolding USA-China trade war, which remain largely unclear, some negative contribution was made by the strengthening of USD dollar and most recent depreciation of Chinese renminbi. We reiterate our view that we expect the copper market to remain well-balanced in the short- and medium-term. Palladium in 1H18 -technical correction after a 12-year maximum reached in January; outflows from ETFs and increased producer sales filled some market deficit Palladium rally that started in 2017 reached its apex in January when the price hit a 12-year high of USD 1,125 per troy ounce and developed its largest premium to platinum of almost USD 200 per troy ounce. At that point, the rally ran out of steam and the palladium price started to slide towards USD 900 per troy ounce. On the one hand, investors who were opening long positions in 2016-2017 decided to take profits, and on the another hand, the real market deficit was covered by outflow of physical metal from ETFs and sales from the Norilsk Nickel stocks, accumulated in 2017. The average LBMA palladium price in 1H18 increased 27% y-o-y to USD 1,007 per troy ounce. The industrial demand in 1H18 was strong (+3% y-o-y) on the back of ongoing positive trends in the global automotive sector: growing auto production in China (+4% y-o-y) and the US (+2% y-o-y), falling market share of diesel cars in Europe and India, strong demand for vehicles with larger engines (SUVs, GTs) and tightening emission standards. Palladium outlook -positive; market deficit to widen to almost 1 mln ounces in 2018 due to robust demand growth from automotive sector and lower primary supply; no evidence of platinum substitution despite a price premium In 2018, we expect that palladium consumption will continue to grow further predominantly on the back of higher demand from autocatalyst producers as global auto industry trends, which benefit demand for palladium, are long-term and sustainable, such as: · global growth of automotive production led by China, followed by the USA and EU with some recovery in emerging markets of Russia and Brazil; · ongoing substitution of diesel engines with gasoline and hybrids, primarily, in Europe, where the market share of diesel has already decreased from 52% in 2015 to 38% currently and expected to continue falling further; · growth of SUVs market share and termination of engine downsizing, primarily, in the USA; · tightening of emissions legislation globally, specifically, in regards to NOx that requires palladium-intensive coatings and higher palladium use per vehicle. On the supply side, we do not expect any growth of primary output, but do not rule out some reduction potentially as the long period of underinvestments in South Africa and ongoing industry rationalization could affect supply. Recycling volumes, we believe, will steadily increase, but still will not be able to fully cover the structural deficit that is expected to reach approximately 1 million ounces in 2018. Platinum in 1H18 - pressure from lower industrial and investment demand combined with the lack of producer discipline kept the price at 10-year lows. In 1H18, platinum price continued its downward trend, which started in 2017. Soft demand from automotive and jewelry sectors as well as weak investment demand pushed the price to its multi-year lows of approximately USD 800 per ounce. The uncertainty around Sibanye-Lonmin transaction added some pessimism to platinum market as concerns that the long-awaited restructuring of SA mining industry is delayed. In 1H18, the average LBMA platinum price decreased 2% y-o-y to USD 941 per troy ounce. Platinum outlook - changing from neutral to positive; no incentive to make investments into new mining projects at current price levels; new SA Mining Charter should negatively affect the operating environment of local miners and result in further reduction of primary supply; potential industry rationalization still feasible; to follow palladium as a potential substitute on the latter's strong fundamentals. We are changing our platinum outlook from neutral to positive. Albeit we are still forecasting the market to be in a marginal surplus in 2018, we believe that current price levels are unsustainably low in the mid-term. Indeed, some of the South African producers (over 70% of global mined supply) are not breaking even, while most are struggling with maintaining their sustaining CAPEX, let alone financing growth projects. New SA Mining Charter (if approved) will make the environment for making investments into new mining projects even more challenging. Some industry rationalization has been already launched, and that appears to be not just restricted to Sibanye-led consolidation. For instance, most

recently, Impala Platinum (the world's 2nd largest platinum producer) announced massive restructuring plans, aiming to increase efficiency of operations, which targets a 30% reduction in the company's annual platinum output by 2021. Finally, we believe that more than a decade-long pursuit race of palladium chasing platinum has sustainably changed its leader. In our opinion, the reverse in fundamentals of the two metals is of long-term nature, nonetheless due to their relative interchangeability, platinum will strive if palladium prospers. KEY SEGMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS1 USD million (unless stated otherwise) 1H2018 1H2017 Change,% Revenue 5,834 4,248 37% GMK Group 4,816 3,420 41% KGMK Group 486 415 17% NN Harjavalta 486 355 37% GRK Bystrinskoye - - 0% Other mining 61 54 13% Other non-metallurgical 813 628 29% Eliminations (828) (624) 33% EBITDA 3,079 1,744 77% GMK Group 3,296 2,012 64% KGMK Group 129 71 82% NN Harjavalta 24 45 (47%) GRK Bystrinskoye 5 (3) n.a. Other mining 6 - 100% Other non-metallurgical (1) 1 n.a. Eliminations (23) 12 n.a. Unallocated (357) (394) (9%) EBITDA margin 53% 41% 12 p.p. GMK Group 68% 59% 9 p.p. KGMK Group 27% 17% 10 p.p. NN Harjavalta 5% 13% (8 p.p.) GRK Bystrinskoye n.a. n.a. n.a. Other mining 10% 0% 10 p.p. Other non-metallurgical 0% 0% 0 p.p. 1) Segments are defined in the consolidated financial statements. In 1H2018, revenue of Group GMK segment was up 41% to USD 4,816 million driven primarily by higher realized metal prices, increased production volumes and sales of palladium from stock accumulated in 2017. The revenue of Group KGMK segment increased 17% to USD 486 million mainly due to higher revenue from sales of concentrate to NN Harjavalta and increased processing volumes of Polar division feed. Revenue of NN Harjavalta segment increased 37% to USD 486 million. This was primarily driven by higher realized metal prices and increased metal production from the Company's own Russian feed. Revenue of GRK Bystrinskoye segment as it was generated during the hot commissioning phase is included into net operating expenses. Revenue of Other mining segment that primarily consists of the Company's 50% share in Nkomati joint operations increased 13% to USD 61 million. This was primarily driven by higher metal prices. Revenue of Other non-metallurgical segment was up 29% to USD 813 million owing to increased operations of Palladium Fund. In 1H2018, EBITDA of Group GMK segment increased 64% to USD 3,296 million owing to higher revenue. EBITDA of Group KGMK segment increased by 82% to USD 129 million primarily owing to higher sales volume of semi-products to NN Harjavalta and higher tolling volumes of Group GMK feed. EBITDA of NN Harjavalta decreased by 47% to USD 24 million primarily due to higher prices for purchased semi-products. EBITDA of GRK Bystrinskoye segment increased from negative USD 3 million to USD 5 million due to the revenue generated during the hot commissioning stage. EBITDA of Other mining segment increased to USD 6 million from zero primarily due to higher sales. EBITDA of Unallocated segment increased by 9% to negative USD 357 million primarily due to lower expenses on one-off social projects which was partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses. SALES VOLUME AND REVENUE 1H2018 1H2017 Change,% Metal sales Group Nickel, thousand tons¹ 101 106 (5%) from own Russian feed 98 99 (1%) from 3d parties feed 1 7 (86%) in semi-products² 2 - 100% Copper, thousand tons¹ 201 182 10% from own Russian feed 191 173 10% from 3d parties feed - 3 (100%) in semi-products² 10 6 67% Palladium, koz¹ 1,528 1,328 15% from own Russian feed 1,505 1,264 19% from 3d parties feed - 41 (100%) in semi-products² 23 23 0% Platinum, koz¹ 353 318 11% from own Russian feed 349 299 17% from 3d parties feed - 12 (100%) in semi-products² 4 7 (43%) Average realized prices of refined metals produced by the Group Metal Nickel (USD per tonne) 14,141 10,067 40% Copper (USD per tonne) 6,989 5,789 21% Palladium (USD per oz) 1,032 791 30% Platinum (USD per oz) 930 962 (3%) Revenue, USD million Nickel 1,494 1,114 34% including semi-products 86 52 65% Copper 1,405 1,065 32% including semi-products 69 44 57% Palladium 1,950 1,206 62% including semi-products 38 39 (3%) Platinum 335 315 6% including semi-products 9 15 (40%) Other metals 289 196 47% including semi-products 31 15 107% Revenue from metal sales 5,473 3,896 40% Revenue from other sales 361 352 3% Total revenue 5,834 4,248 37% 1) All information is reported on the 100% basis, excluding sales of metals and semi-products purchased from third parties. 2) Metal volumes represent metals contained in semi-products. Nickel Nickel sales contributed 27% to the Group's total metal revenue in 1H2018, down from 29% in 1H2017. The decrease by 2 p.p. was driven by the cumulative effect of increased copper, platinum and palladium sales volumes, and decrease of refined nickel sales volume, which was partly offset by stronger performance of nickel price as compared to other metals' prices. In 1H2018, nickel revenue increased 34% y-o-y (or by +USD 380 million) to USD 1,494 million primarily due to higher realized nickel price (+USD 431 million) which was negatively offset by lower sales volume (-USD 51 million) owing to reduction of low-margin processing of third-party feed. The average realized refined nickel price increased 40% y-o-y to USD 14,141 per tonne in 1H2018 (vs USD 10,067 per tonne in 1H2017). Sales volume of refined nickel, produced from own Russian feed, decreased by 1% (or -1 thousand tonnes) to 98 thousand tons. Sales volume of nickel produced from third-party feed decreased 86% y-o-y to 1 thousand tonnes as Harjavalta decreased the processing of third-party feed. Sales of nickel in semi-products increased 65% y-o-y to USD 86 million primarily owing to strong performance of nickel price and higher sales volume of semi-products. Copper In 1H2018, copper sales accounted for 26% of the Group's total metal sales, increasing by 32% (or +USD 340 million) to USD 1,405 million primarily owing to higher realized copper price (+USD 212 million) as well as increase in sales volume (+USD 128 million). The average realized copper price increased 21% from USD 5,789 in 1H2017 to USD 6,989 per tonne in 1H2018. Physical volume of refined copper sales from the Company's own Russian feed increased 10% (or +18 thousand tons) to 191 thousand tons owing to higher sales volume of copper produced from Rostec concentrate. Refined copper sales from third-party feed decreased 100% (or -3 thousand tons). Revenue from copper in semi-products in 1H2018 increased 57% to USD 69 million primarily due to the higher realized copper prices and higher sales volume of copper semi-products. Palladium In 1H2018, palladium remained the largest contributor to the Group's revenue, accounting for 36% of the Group's total metal revenue. The palladium revenue increased 62% (or +USD 744 million) to USD 1,950 million. The positive impact of higher realized price (+USD 316 million) was amplified by the increase of sales volume (+USD 203 million). Physical volume of refined palladium sales from the Company's own Russian feed in 1H2018 increased 19% (or +241 thousand troy ounces) to 1,505 thousand troy ounces. The increase in sales volume was driven by the sale of

Revenue of platinum in semi-products in 1H2018 decreased 40% and accounted to USD 9 million. Decrease of sales volume of platinum in semi-products was exacerbated by decrease in realized price. Other metals In 1H2018, revenue from other metals increased by +USD 93 million (or 47%) to USD 289 million, primarily owing to higher revenue from rhodium (up 113%), cobalt (up 52%) and gold (up 18%). OTHER SALES In 1H2018, other sales were up 3% (or +USD 9 million) to USD 361 million, primarily owing to an increase in revenue of transport subsidiaries (+USD 18 million), which was partly offset by Russian rouble depreciation (-USD 9 million). COST OF METAL SALES In 1H2018, the cost of metal sales increased 16% (or by +USD 306 million) to USD 2,212 million owing to: Increase in cash operating costs by 11% (+USD 182 million); Increase in depreciation charges by 18% (+USD 49 million); Change in metal inventories y-o-y leading to cost of metal sales increase of +USD 75 million. Cash operating costs In 1H2018, total cash operating costs increased 11% (or by+ USD 182 million) to USD 1,879 million. The inflationary growth of cash operating costs by +USD 55 million was partly offset by positive effect of Russian rouble depreciation of -USD 20 million. Cost increase driven by the processing of Rostec concentrate and higher purchases of semi-products from Nkomati (+USD 142 million) were exacerbated by higher expenses related to metal purchase for resale (+USD 62 million) and were partly offset by decrease in headcount (-USD 36 million) as a part of 2018-2020 efficiency and cost reduction programme. USD million 1H2018 1H2017 Change,% Labour 675 694 (3%) Materials and supplies 325 294 11% Purchases of raw materials and 259 142 82% semi-products Purchases of refined metals for resale 196 134 46% Mineral extraction tax and other levies 110 106 4% Third-party services 91 105 (13%) Electricity and heat energy 74 69 7% Fuel 45 48 (6%) Transportation expenses 32 30 7% Sundry costs 72 75 (4%) Total cash operating costs 1,879 1,697 11% Depreciation and amortisation 325 276 18% Decrease/(increase) in metal inventories 8 (67) n.a. Total cost of metal sales 2,212 1,906 16% Labour In 1H2018, labour costs decreased 3% (or by -USD 19 million) to USD 675 million representing 36% of the Group's total cash operating costs. The decrease was driven by the following factors: -USD 12 million - cost decrease owing to the Russian rouble depreciation against US Dollar, partly offset by appreciation of EUR and ZAR; -USD 36 million - cost decrease following the decrease in headcount owing primarily to 2018-2020 efficiency and cost reduction programme; +USD 29 million - other increase of labour costs primarily driven by the indexation of salaries and wages. Materials and supplies In 1H2018, materials and supplies expenses increased 11% (or by +USD 31 million) to USD 325 million driven by the following factors: -USD 4 million - positive effect of the Russian rouble depreciation, partly offset by appreciation of EUR and ZAR; +USD 19 million - inflationary growth in prices of materials and supplies; +USD 16 million - cost increase related to ongoing downstream reconfiguration program. Purchases of raw materials and semi-products In 1H2018, expenses related to purchase of raw materials and semi-products increased 82% (or by +USD 117 million) to USD 259 million driven by the following factors: +USD 19 million - cost increase owing to higher metal prices; +USD 142 million - cost increase owing to the processing of copper concentrate purchased from Rostec and higher purchases of semi-products from Nkomati; -USD 44 million - cost reduction owing to lower processing of purchased semi-products from third parties at NN Harjavalta. Purchases of refined metals for resale In 1H2018, cost of purchase of metals for resale increased 46% (or by +USD 62 million) to USD 196 million as result of increased volumes of metal acquired by the Company's palladium fund. Mineral extraction tax and other levies In 1H2018, mineral extraction tax and other levies increased 4% (or by +USD 4 million) to USD 110 million. Third-party services In 1H2018, cost of third party services decreased 13% (or by -USD 14 million) to USD 91 million. The negative effect of EUR and ZAR appreciation, partly offset by RUB depreciation, amounted to USD +1 million. Third party services costs decreased in real terms by -USD 15 million due to lower repairs and other services. Electricity and heat energy In 1H2018, electricity and heat energy expenses increased 7% (or by +USD 5 million) to USD 74 million in line with energy price inflation. Fuel In 1H2018, fuel expenses decreased 6% (or by -USD 3 million) to USD 45 million. Transportation expenses In 1H2018, transportation expenses increased 7% (or by +USD 2 million) to USD 32 million. Sundry costs In 1H2018, sundry costs decreased by 4% (or -USD 3 million) to USD 72 million. Depreciation and amortisation In 1H2018, depreciation and amortisation increased 18% (or by +USD 49 million) to USD 325 million mainly due to commissioning of new production assets in Russia in 2H2017 and in 1H2018. Decrease/(increase) of metal inventories In 1H2018, comparative effect of change in metal inventory of USD +75 million y-o-y resulted in cost increase owing to: +USD 122 million -- comparative effect of change in finished goods, resulting in a cost increase, primarily due to sale of palladium stock accumulated by the end of 2017. -USD 47 million - comparative effect of a higher growth of work-in-progress y-o-y that resulted in cost decrease. COST OF OTHER SALES In 1H2018, cost of other sales increased 8% (or +USD 25 million) to USD 334 million. Russian rouble depreciation resulted in cost decrease of -USD 7 million, while in real terms costs increased USD +32 million primarily due to higher repairs and maintenance expenses on transportation subsidiaries, higher volumes of transportation services provided, indexation of RUB-denominated salaries and wages and other expenses. SELLING AND DISTRIBUTION EXPENSES USD million 1H2018 1H2017 Change,% Transportation expenses 18 15 20% Marketing expenses 9 5 80% Staff costs 6 5 20% Other 2 3 (33%) Total 35 28 25% In 1H2018, selling and distribution expenses increased 25% (or +USD 7 million) to USD 35 million primarily due to increase of marketing expenses (+USD 4 million). GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES USD million 1H2018 1H2017 Change,% Staff costs 291 235 24% Taxes other than mineral extraction tax 51 39 31% and income tax Third party services 33 22 50% Depreciation and amortisation 20 15 33% Rent expenses 11 13 (15%) Transportation expenses 6 3 100% Other 32 26 23% Total 444 353 26% In 1H2018, general and administrative expenses increased by 26% (or +USD 91 million) to USD 444 million. Positive effect of Russian rouble depreciation amounted to -USD 8 million. General and administrative expenses increased in real terms primarily due to the following: +USD 62 million - increase in staff costs mainly due to one-off payments related to bonuses paid for the completion of key projects, changes in the

