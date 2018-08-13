The "The European Market for Green Home Care Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market for green home care products is showing healthy growth. Increasing distribution and rising consumer awareness of the health environmental impacts of cleaning products are the main drivers of market growth.

Germany has the fastest growing market in Europe, with revenues increasing by 10 percent. The largest markets for green home care products are in the UK, France, Germany, and Benelux. Southern European countries have smaller markets, partly because of limited distribution of such products. Certification is becoming more important as a growing number of brands adopt standards.

This report gives a detailed analysis of the European market for green home care products.

It covers laundry products, floor surface cleaners, washing-up liquids & powders, and related products.

Report contents include market size, revenue forecasts and growth projections (to 2022), market drivers and restraints, competitive analysis, market shares of leading brands, pricing analysis, and distribution channel breakdown. Profiles are given of the leading brands, distributors, and retailers.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Size Revenue Forecasts and Growth Projections Market Drivers and Restraints Competitive Analysis Market Shares of Leading Brands Pricing Analysis Distribution Channel Breakdown Profiles of the leading

