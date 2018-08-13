Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for gene therapy for cystic fibrosis. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat cystic fibrosis.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Cystic fibrosis: Market overview

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic defect characterized by the buildup of thick, sticky mucus that can damage the lungs. It may also affect other organs such as liver, intestines, pancreas, and kidneys. This thick mucus blocks the airways and damages the lungs, which makes it more prone to bacterial infection. These bacteria multiply and lead to a serious chronic problem. Cystic fibrosis generally occurs due to a defect in both the copies of the gene for cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Various studies have shown that there are over 1,700 types of mutations of the CFTR gene, each responsible for cystic fibrosis. People with cystic fibrosis lose a high level of salt through sweat, and the severity of cystic fibrosis differs from person to person. In some instances, it has been observed that people with bronchiectasis tend to develop cystic fibrosis in long-term, which leads to failure of the respiratory system."

Gene therapy for cystic fibrosis: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the gene therapy for cystic fibrosis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (intravenous, aerosol inhalation, parenteral, and implant), therapeutic modality (gene), targets (CFTR gene), MoA (gene therapy), geographical segmentation (US), and recruitment status (not applicable). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on targets, around 67% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of cystic fibrosis is a CFTR gene. CFTR gene provides instructions for making a protein called the CFTR. The functions of CFTR gene includes being a channel across the membrane of cells that produce mucus, saliva, and sweat.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

