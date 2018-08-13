SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 August 2018 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 86.44 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 406,497 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 70 772 Rolf Jarle Brøske



Tomm Bøyesen



Katharina Erlandsen



Kjell Fordal 70



70



70



70 6,445



5,134



772



245,194 Erik Gunnes



Finn Haugan 70



70 675



200,770 Vegard Helland 70 34,084 Kjersti Hønstad 70 3,796 Venche Johnsen



Oddny Lysberg



Ola Neråsen



Endre Jo Reite



Berit Rustad 70



35



70



70



70 24,856



1,118



41,646



7,402



2,857 Svein Tore Samdal 70 23,390 Camilla Stang



Tove Westrum Sørensen 17



35 111



2,174 Hans Tronstad



70



930





*) incl, close associates

Trondheim, 13 August 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel, + 47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

