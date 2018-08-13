SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 August 2018 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 86.44 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.
Following this, the savings programme has 406,497 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.
As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
|Name:
|Allocated no. equity certificates:
|New total holding of equity certificates*:
|Cathrine Aunvik
|70
|772
| Rolf Jarle Brøske
Tomm Bøyesen
Katharina Erlandsen
Kjell Fordal
| 70
70
70
70
| 6,445
5,134
772
245,194
| Erik Gunnes
Finn Haugan
| 70
70
| 675
200,770
|Vegard Helland
|70
|34,084
|Kjersti Hønstad
|70
|3,796
| Venche Johnsen
Oddny Lysberg
Ola Neråsen
Endre Jo Reite
Berit Rustad
| 70
35
70
70
70
| 24,856
1,118
41,646
7,402
2,857
|Svein Tore Samdal
|70
|23,390
| Camilla Stang
Tove Westrum Sørensen
| 17
35
| 111
2,174
| Hans Tronstad
| 70
| 930
*) incl, close associates
Trondheim, 13 August 2018
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel, + 47 905 41 672
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire