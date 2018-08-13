sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,04 Euro		-0,05
-0,55 %
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.08.2018 | 14:05
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 8 August 2018 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 86.44 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 406,497 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik 70 772
Rolf Jarle Brøske

Tomm Bøyesen

Katharina Erlandsen

Kjell Fordal 		70

70

70

70 		6,445

5,134

772

245,194
Erik Gunnes

Finn Haugan 		70

70 		675

200,770
Vegard Helland 70 34,084
Kjersti Hønstad 70 3,796
Venche Johnsen

Oddny Lysberg

Ola Neråsen

Endre Jo Reite

Berit Rustad 		70

35

70

70

70 		24,856

1,118

41,646

7,402

2,857
Svein Tore Samdal 70 23,390
Camilla Stang

Tove Westrum Sørensen 		17

35 		111

2,174
Hans Tronstad

 70

 930

*) incl, close associates

Trondheim, 13 August 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel, + 47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)