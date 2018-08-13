Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc: Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Clinical Data on EGFR Inhibitor CK-101 Selected for Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced that preliminary safety and efficacy data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CK-101 (also known as RX518), a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") tyrosine kinase inhibitor ("TKI") being evaluated in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer, to be held September 23-26, 2018, in Toronto.

"We are thrilled to announce that preliminary data from the Phase 1/2 trial of our novel third-generation EGFR inhibitor has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at the World Conference on Lung Cancer. This marks the first clinical data to be reported by Checkpoint, an important clinical and corporate milestone," said James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics. "Third-generation EGFR inhibitors are highly selective and have the potential to demonstrate improved safety and tolerability versus earlier-generation therapies. There is currently only one third-generation EGFR inhibitor approved and we believe CK-101 could be second to market potentially with a differentiated safety profile."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: CK-101 (RX518), a Third Generation Mutant-Selective Inhibitor of EGFR in NSCLC: Results of an Ongoing Phase I/II Trial Date: Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 Session: Novel Therapies in ROS1, HER2 and EGFR Presenter: Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., Associate Director, Lung Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, PLLC, Nashville, Tenn.

The full abstract will be posted on the conference website on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at 5 p.m. ET. For additional information, please visit: https://wclc2018.iaslc.org/#.

Checkpoint holds an exclusive worldwide license (except with respect to certain Asian countries) to CK-101, which it acquired from NeuPharma, Inc. in 2015.

About CK-101

CK-101 (also known as RX518) is an oral, third-generation, irreversible kinase inhibitor against selective mutations in the EGFR gene. Activating mutations in the tyrosine kinase domain of EGFR, such as L858R and exon 19 deletion, are found in approximately 20 percent of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC").

Compared to chemotherapy, first-generation EGFR inhibitors significantly improved objective response rate and progression-free survival in previously untreated NSCLC patients carrying EGFR mutations. However, tumor progression could develop due to resistance mutations, often within months of treatment with first-generation EGFR inhibitors. The EGFR T790M "gatekeeper" mutation is the most common resistance mutation found in patients treated with first-generation EGFR inhibitors. The mutation decreases the affinity of first-generation inhibitors to EGFR kinase domain, rendering the drugs ineffective. Second-generation EGFR inhibitors have improved potency against the T790M mutation, but have not provided meaningful benefits in NSCLC patients due to toxicity from also inhibiting wild-type EGFR. Third-generation EGFR inhibitors are designed to be highly selective against both EGFR-TKI-sensitizing and resistance mutations, with minimal activity on wild-type EGFR, thereby improving tolerability and safety profiles.

Checkpoint Therapeutics is developing CK-101 for the treatment of NSCLC patients carrying the susceptible EGFR mutations. These include the EGFR T790M mutation in second-line NSCLC patients, as well as the EGFR L858R and exon 19 deletion mutations in first-line NSCLC patients.

