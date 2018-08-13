Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) Expands Shareholder Communications

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: DVLP) (the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD products marketplace, announces its new expanded shareholder communications initiative in order to improve corporate transparency and visibility, thus benefitting both Company shareholders and Company management.

"We are preparing to significantly ramp up Company operations during the second half of the year, which implies a duty to our shareholders to ensure both transparency and visibility are elevated to a commensurate degree," stated DVLP CEO, Stavros Triant. "We have a potent message and a great story. It is our responsibility to implement a strategy that communicates that story to our shareholders and the wider investment community."

Management notes that the expanded shareholder communications initiative has been put into place in response to a sharp increase in shareholder and public requests for information following the release of the Company's new retail website (www.PuraVidaVitamins.com).

In addition to expressing the Company's strong support of full transparency, the initiative will also consist of proactive media and messaging outreach, digital communications strategies, and active use of social media and networks surrounding targeted influencers. The Company will also engage with partners to assist in expanding the scope of communications.

Mr. Triant continued, "We recognize our responsibility to sufficiently ensure that current and prospective DVLP shareholders have access to any and all information necessary to make informed decisions."

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP) is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. Through the website of its wholly owned subsidiary, Pura Vida Vitamins (www.PuraVidaVitamins.com), as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle.

Golden Developing Solutions is a development-stage company providing business services and/or products supporting the cannabis industry, in which the company intends to make acquisitions in the near future. Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws permitting their citizens to use cannabis for medical and/or recreational purposes. Cannabis has shown encouraging signs as a treatment for various medical conditions and has become increasingly more acceptable to the public and society.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

Media Contacts:

Vince Trapasso

(973) 219-3696

VTrapasso@PuraVidaVitamins.com

SOURCE: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.