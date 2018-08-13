The "European Medical Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market amounts to US$72.3 billion in 2018, equal to US$178 per person. The market has grown by an average of 3.8% per year in the 2007-2018 period. For 2018-2023, this is projected to be a little lower at 3% per year. This will take the market to US$83.8 billion in 2023, equal to US$202 per person.

While growth is lower than elsewhere in the world, Europe is still home to some of the most advanced and best-funded healthcare systems. For example, Germany is the leading European market in 2018, with medtech spending estimated at US$23.9 billion, equal to an above-average US$287 per person.

Rich in statistics, charts and tables, this cost-effective report and data set is a complete one-stop review of critical top line decision-support data. It provides a compelling and detailed market assessment for key medical device/technology manufacturers, financial/investment analysts and service providers.

Market and per capita value in US$ 2014-2023, for:

Dentistry: Artificial Teeth, Dental Cements, Dental Drills, Dental Implants, Dental Instruments, Dental X-Ray Apparatus, Dental Chairs

Diagnostic Imaging: CT Scanners, Contrast Media, ECGs, Medical X-Ray Apparatus, MRI Apparatus, Scintigraphic Apparatus, Ultrasound Apparatus

Disability Aids: Hearing Aids, Orthopaedic Patient Aids, Pacemakers, Wheelchairs

Medical Consumables: Catheters Cannulae, Medical Dressings, Medical Needles, Ostomy Products, Sterile Surgical Materials, Surgical Gloves, Syringes, First Aid Kits, Gel Preparations, Laboratory Diagnostics

Orthopaedic Products: Artificial Joints, Artificial Body Parts

General Instruments and Equipment: ABC Ray Apparatus, Electromedical Apparatus, Hospital Furniture, Ophthalmic Instruments, Oxygen Therapy Apparatus, Sterilisation Equipment, UV/IR Equipment

