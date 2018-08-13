---------------------------------------------------------------------- Period 1 Jan to 30 Jun 18 1 Jan to 30 Jun 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018 2017 Actual Forecast (Actual) (Actual) (%) (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue (S$'000) 37,064 21,246 74 37,064 35,190 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- NPI (S$'000) 31,191 16,862 85 31,191 29,087 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount available for distribution 10,505 7,493 40 10,505 10,637 (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- DPU (cents) (With distribution waiver) 3.59 3.01 19 3.59 3.64 (2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- DPU (cents) (Without distribution waiver) 1.89 1.36 39 1.89 1.91 (1) ----------------------------------------------------------------------

SINGAPORE, Aug 13, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Dasin Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the Trustee-Manager of Dasin Retail Trust ("DRT", SGX:CEDU), is pleased to report that in first half of FY2018, net property income exceeded Forecast by 7% to S$31 million. Comparing to first half of FY2017, net property income increased by 85% attributable to better operational metrics and contribution from the acquisition of Shiqi Metro Mall in June 2017.Mr. Zhang Zhencheng, Chairman of the Trustee-Manager of DRT, said, "With the general planning of the Greater Bay Area, which will encourage the free flow of talent, goods, capital and information within the Bay Area, higher traffic flow and footfall is expected in the region and Zhongshan. This will prove beneficial to the Trust's properties."Mr. Li Wen, CEO of the Trustee-Manager of DRT, said, "We are pleased to report strong operational metrics within the portfolio. Weighted average lease term of 6.38 years by net lettable area and strong full occupancy are a testament to the capabilities of the team. We will continue to enhance our portfolio to provide stable and growing distributions for our unitholders."Proactive Portfolio ManagementThe Trustee-Manager is pleased to announce 100% occupancy in its portfolio, a testament to the robust retail scene in Zhongshan and the commercial manager's leasing capabilities. The Trustee-Manager continues to attract quality tenants into the portfolio. The weighted lease to expiry remains healthy at 4.07 years (by total rental income) and 6.38 years (by net lettable area).Inbuilt Potential for Growth with Strong PipelineDasin Retail Trust has a pipeline of 20 Right-of-First Refusal (ROFR) completed and uncompleted assets from Sponsor, Zhongshan Dasin Real Estate Co. Ltd. This comprises 12 completed properties and eight properties under development as well as the Purchase Option for Doumen Metro Mall. These properties spanning the cities of the Pearl River Delta Region of Zhongshan, Zhuhai, Shunde and Macau.ABOUT DASIN RETAIL TRUSTDasin Retail Trust is the only China retail property trust providing direct exposure to the fastgrowing Pearl River Delta region listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") on 20 January 2017. Dasin Retail Trust's principal investment mandate is to invest in, own or develop land, uncompleted developments and income-producing real estate in Greater China (comprising People's Republic of China ("PRC"), Hong Kong and Macau), used primarily for retail purposes, as well as real estate related assets, with an initial focus on retail malls. The portfolio of Dasin Retail Trust comprises four retail malls strategically located in Zhongshan City in PRC.Dasin Retail Trust is managed by Dasin Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (the "Trustee-Manager"). The Trustee-Manager's key objectives are to provide unitholders of Dasin Retail Trust with an attractive rate of return on their investment through regular and stable distributions to Unitholders and to achieve long-term sustainable growth in DPU and net asset value per Unit, while maintaining an appropriate capital structure for Dasin Retail Trust.ABOUT THE SPONSOR - ZHONGSHAN DASIN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.Zhongshan Dasin Real Estate Co. Ltd. (the "Sponsor") was established on 13 July 2001 in Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, PRC. The Sponsor Group's principal business is focused on the development and management of real estate, including the development and operation of retail malls, hotels, educational facilities and residential properties.The Sponsor Group has mainly been involved in the construction and development of various real estate projects in the Pearl River Delta region. Over the past 17 years, the Sponsor has established itself as one of the leading developers in Zhongshan, winning a number of national-level industry awards.For further information and enquiries, please contact:Li WenChief Executive OfficerDasin Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd.Tel: +65 6509 8626 / (+86) 138 2391 0898Email: liwen@dasintrust.comSteven NgChief Financial OfficerDasin Retail Trust Management Pte. Ltd.Tel: +65 6509 8626Email: stevenng@dasintrust.comFull press release (PDF): https://bit.ly/2OyvZoSSource: Dasin Retail TrustCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.