JAKARTA, Aug 13, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Two devastating earthquakes struck Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia. The first quake, which struck on Sunday, July 29 and reported at a magnitude of 6.4, was followed by an even stronger quake at 7.0 on the following Sunday, August 5. Unlike its predecessor, the second quake created intensity VIII on the MMI.



At the time of writing, West Nusa Tenggara was still suffering aftershocks from the major quakes; about 652 aftershocks, with 24 of them recorded as powerful tremors, struck the island and the surrounding islets, causing destructions particularly in the Regency of North Lombok. The earthquakes also debilitated the economy and the lives of the inhabitants.



Kusmayadi, the Coordinator for Aksi Cepat Tanggap's (Fast Response Action) Emergency Response Team that had been in Lombok since the first earthquake, on Wednesday, August 8, reported that the number of casualties was more than 381 due to the second destructive earthquake. "The highest number of casualties is in North Lombok and is feared to keep hiking, considering that all roads and bridges are damaged and isolated many areas," Kusmayadi said.



Kusmayadi also said that the tense situation was immensely felt especially in North Lombok as many were killed and injured from being crushed by collapsing buildings - such as the Muslim worshippers who were observing the evening prayer on Sunday, August 5, when the mosque they were praying in collapsed on top of them.



Prior to the incident, ACT's Emergency Response Team had been on a high alert to aid the earthquake victims. "We have been helping in the post-earthquake evacuation process, and our medical team has also been treating those who are injured and wounded," Kusmayadi continued.



The President of Aksi Cepat Tanggap, Ahyudin, explained that as a humanitarian organization ACT had to quickly respond to any disaster. The Lombok earthquake disaster prompted ACT to form a strategic agenda; in conjunction with saving lives in the emergency phase, ACT also focused to rebuild the lives of the survivors.



As its endeavor, ACT is aiming to build 500 shelters for the victims who have lost their homes in the earthquakes. ACT is also preparing Lombok Humanitarian Ship to alleviate the lives of those who are affected. Working hand in hand with the Indonesian National Armed Forces, corporate, and its partners, ACT is targeting to distribute one thousand tons of aid to West Nusa Tenggara as well as encouraging non-money donations worldwide.



"ACT has been on Indonesia's side ever since the nation is more and more widely known as a generous nation that lends a hand in helping and rebuilding lives. Keeping this spirit up is a part of ACT's endeavor. The nation's zeal is an effort that needs to be consistent and fought for," Ahyudin said.



Lombok Humanitarian Ship is scheduled to depart on Indonesia's Independence Day on August 17. Starting its journey from the Military Sea Lanes Command Dock at Tanjung Priok Port and will moor at North Lombok Port, it is estimated that the trip will take up to three days.



The devastating earthquakes caused West Nusa Tenggara residents to suffer from immense losses and adversities. In order to alleviate their pain, ACT is inviting not only Indonesians but also the world to give a helping hand to the victims.



Mohamad Faisol Amrullah from ACT's Global Partnership Network said that the global citizens could participate in helping the Lombok's earthquake victims through the Emergency Response for West Nusa Tenggara Earthquake campaign supported by ACT on launchgood.com.



Beginning in Ramadan 2018, ACT and Launchgood have been working together to aid disaster victims all over the globe. Readers are encouraged to donate for the humanitarian cause through Launchgood. --Antara.







