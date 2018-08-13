

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $448.93 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $305.17 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $497.87 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $15.32 billion from $14.42 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $497.87 Mln. vs. $388.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $15.32 Bln vs. $14.42 Bln last year.



