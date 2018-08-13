

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (CBPO) announced that the company's Board has appointed Bing Li as the Chief Executive Officer, effective August 13, 2018. Li has moved from an independent director to an executive director of the Board.



Zhijun Tong, the former acting CEO, will continue to serve as an executive director of the Board and President of the company.



Bing Li has been a member of the Board of China Biologic since July 25, 2018 and previously served on the Board of the company from February 2011 to May 2014.



