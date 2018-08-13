Technavio analysts forecast the global benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing popularity of robotic-assisted surgery for BPH is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global benign prostatic hyperplasia devices market 2018-2022. A simple prostatectomy is an alternative option to treat extreme enlargement of the prostate, usually when other approaches have failed simple prostatectomy can be performed as open surgery or as robotic-assisted surgery. However, robotic simple prostatectomy is gaining popularity as an alternative to open prostatectomy for extremely large glands in the range of 100-300 cc. The minimally invasive robotic-assisted simple prostatectomy can be performed with the Da Vinci Surgical System.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global BPH devices market is the emergence of innovative technologies:

Global benign prostatic hyperplasia devices market: Emergence of innovative technologies

Continuous improvement in technology led to the development of BPH devices with superior quality and safety. Several new technologies have been introduced and are in the development phase, with the aim to treat LUTS associated with BPH and minimize the side effects and sexual dysfunction. These emerging technologies also aid to reduce recovery time, hospitalization, and the requirement of general anesthesia during the treatment and improve postoperative pain control.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on urology devices, "The newly approved therapies for BPH include PUL, GreenLight laser photoselective vaporization of the prostates, and radio frequency water vapor thermal therapy. One of the advantages of prostatic urethral lift technology is the ability to treat LUTS associated with BPH while preserving sexual function, both erectile and ejaculatory."

Global benign prostatic hyperplasia devices market: Segmentation analysis

The global BPH devices market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and urology clinics), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two end-user segments, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2017. The growth in the segment is due to the fact that the hospitals provide all the treatment services for BPH disease, ranging from surgical to minimally invasive procedures.

The APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 48% share. It was followed by EMEA, and the Americas respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

