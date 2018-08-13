

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia may feel the biggest impact from the Turkish lira crisis, among Asian countries, as a high level of foreign currency debt makes it vulnerable to sharp falls in the rupiah, Capital Economics economist Gareth Leather said Monday.



Consequently, the Bank Indonesia is likely to raise its key rate by 25 basis points during its scheduled meeting on Wednesday, the economist said. That would follow a cumulative 100 basis points hike in May and June to support the rupiah.



For most Asian countries, the sharp falls in financial markets seem like an overreaction given their limited trade and financial ties to Turkey, Leather noted.



'Although the crisis in Turkey has obviously been the main factor behind the declines, with growth in China slowing, fears of a trade war mounting and central banks tightening policy, the declines could also reflect a worsening in sentiment towards emerging markets in general,' the economist said.



Further, the scale of the falls is also disproportionate as the size of the Turkish economy is just 1 percent of the global GDP, Leather said.



Even a sharp recession in Turkey, which now seems unavoidable, should only have a small impact on Asia, the economist said, adding that Vietnam may be the only Asian country to feel any effect as its exports to Turkey exceeds 1 percent of GDP.



Meanwhile, the risks associated with foreign financial institutions' exposure to Turkey's banking sector are almost exclusively focused in Europe, as Asian banks' have negligible dealings with the latter, Leather noted.



Regarding the risk of financial contagion, no country in Asia has the same mixture of economic and political vulnerabilities as Turkey, thus a repeat of the spread of the crisis similar to those seen during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis and the 2013 Taper Tantrum is unlikely, Leather said.



'Although there are concerns about rising populism in parts of Asia, notably the Philippines and Malaysia, the risks are nowhere near as acute as in Turkey, where President Erdogan has appointed his son-in law as finance and treasury minister and has prevented the central bank from tightening policy,' the economist said.



